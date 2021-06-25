SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Get your thinking cap on (5/5) 你好好想想（五）

A: I think I’m also going to suggest he cleans up his apartment. He’s always saying he doesn’t have the time, but he no longer has that excuse.

B: He now has time to empty his drawers and clean out the clutter. If he hasn’t used something in the last few years, he should throw it, sell it or give it away.

A: Yes, it’s time for him to do some spring cleaning, clear out the kitchen cupboards, empty the garage of anything he no longer needs and reorganize his wardrobe.

A bear watches TV. 看電視的熊。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Right, we’ve suggested ways for him to be creative and artistic, to exercise his body and his mind and to make constructive use of his time. Do you think he’ll use any of our ideas?

A: No, he’ll probably just watch TV.

A: 我想我還會建議他把公寓給打掃乾淨。他每次都說沒時間，可是他現在就沒有藉口了。

B: 他現在就有時間可以把抽屜清乾淨了，把雜亂的東西清掉。有些東西如果幾年沒用，就應該要丟掉、賣掉或是送給別人。

A: 對呀，這是他大掃除的時候了。把廚房櫥櫃裡的東西都清理掉，把車庫裡不需要再用的東西都搬走，而且重新整理一下他的衣櫥。

B: 好吧，我們已經建議他做些有創意、有藝術性的事，鍛鍊他的身心，和建設性地運用他的時間。你覺得他會採用我們建議的方法嗎？

A: 不會。他大概只會去看電視。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.