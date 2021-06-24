A: My brother is more of a reader than an exercise enthusiast. Perhaps he could look into history.
B: Yes, I like that idea. He could pick a period in a certain part of the world and read all about it.
A: It would be a good idea to read different perspectives, from contemporary accounts to more recent appraisals, and from writers living in different cultures.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: And he could even look at the source texts, or translations of them.
A: Yes, I think that’s something he could really sink his teeth into. Add it to the list.
A: 我弟比較喜歡看書，對運動比較不熱中。或許他可以好好讀一點歷史。
B: 對，我覺得這點子不錯。他可以選擇世界上某個地方某一時期的歷史，去好好研讀一下。
A: 最好讀一些不同觀點的東西，從當時的記述到比較晚近的評價，還有不同文化背景作者所寫的東西。
B: 而且他還可以去讀原典，或是翻譯。
A: 對，我想他會很有興趣的。把它加入清單吧！
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Contemporary
This essentially means “at the same time,” but this can be interpreted in two different ways, and can therefore be confusing. It can either mean “currently” (as in contemporary art) or “at the time in question,” which is how it is used here. “Contemporary accounts” in the dialogue, then, refers to accounts written at the time the historical events were taking place.
A: With egg fried rice, do you stir-fry the egg first or the rice? Or do you stir-fry them together? B: First stir-fry the egg, I think. My mother would first put the beaten egg into the wok, fry it quickly until half done, and then put in the rice, like that. A: Wow, when you stir-fry the rice, you wield that spatula like a real pro! I never expected you were this good. B: Ha, and now we can throw in the fried onion and garlic, and then add the leftover shredded pork and prawns from yesterday. A:
All of Taiwan’s counties and cities have been starting, stage by stage, to make vaccinations available to eligible senior citizens, but some of those seniors have been passing up the chance to get inoculated. One person posted a message online, saying that an elderly person in his family was worried about possible side effects after vaccination and thought that the vaccine might be too much for her aging body to take, so she had decided not to get vaccinated. However, everyone in her family was very worried, so he was posting this message to ask other people’s advice. This post
Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area in Nantou County’s Renai Township has temporarily closed its doors to visitors to conform with the government’s nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. With nesting season currently underway, a family of collared scops owls — a protected species in Taiwan — has taken up residence in one of the park’s Taiwan incense cedar trees. Although the recreation area is temporarily closed to the public, the epidemic prevention measures have not stopped its birds and bees from procreating. The months of May and June are nesting season, and things really come to life after dark. Within
A: I just got off the phone to my younger brother. He’s dreading the next few weeks of staying at home because of the pandemic. He’s worried he’ll go out of his mind with boredom. B: Right. Put your thinking cap on. Let’s brainstorm some interesting things to do during the partial lockdown and then send him our favorite ones. A: OK. Number one: read a book. B: Maybe think of something more imaginative? A: 我剛跟我弟通過電話，他說因為疫情的關係得要待在家幾個禮拜，讓他怕得要命，擔心自己會無聊得瘋掉。 B: 好吧，那你好好想想，我們一起腦力激盪一下，看看有什麼有趣的事可以在半封城的時候做，然後把最好的點子告訴他。 A: OK，第一項：讀一本書。 B: 可以想一些比較有創意的嗎？ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.