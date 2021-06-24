SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Get your thinking cap on (4/5) 你好好想想（四）

A: My brother is more of a reader than an exercise enthusiast. Perhaps he could look into history.

B: Yes, I like that idea. He could pick a period in a certain part of the world and read all about it.

A: It would be a good idea to read different perspectives, from contemporary accounts to more recent appraisals, and from writers living in different cultures.

A pair of glasses rests on a history book on a page showing an old map. 一副眼鏡放在歷史書中的一頁古地圖上。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: And he could even look at the source texts, or translations of them.

A: Yes, I think that’s something he could really sink his teeth into. Add it to the list.

A: 我弟比較喜歡看書，對運動比較不熱中。或許他可以好好讀一點歷史。

B: 對，我覺得這點子不錯。他可以選擇世界上某個地方某一時期的歷史，去好好研讀一下。

A: 最好讀一些不同觀點的東西，從當時的記述到比較晚近的評價，還有不同文化背景作者所寫的東西。

B: 而且他還可以去讀原典，或是翻譯。

A: 對，我想他會很有興趣的。把它加入清單吧！

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.