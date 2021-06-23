A: I also think it would be good for him to get away from the computer and move around a bit, even if he is stuck indoors.
B: Good thinking. He could try learning some simple stretching exercises or light weightlifting, or perhaps some beginner’s yoga.
A: Jumping rope is supposed to be an excellent form of exercise, and he wouldn’t need a lot of room to do it in. But I can’t see my brother wanting to do anything too energetic.
B: How about learning some origami? He will only need to exercise his mind and his fingers. And he will have something to show for it afterward.
A: 我覺得他即便得待在家裡，如果能夠離開電腦、動一動的話也會很有幫助。
B: 你說得對。他可以學一些伸展運動，或是一些簡單的舉重，或許也可以學一些入門的瑜伽。
A: 跳繩也是很棒的運動，而且不需要用到很大的空間。可是我覺得我弟不會想要去做運動量太大的活動。
B: 那學摺紙怎麼樣？他只要動腦和動動手指就行了，而且之後還有成品可以展示。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“Something to show for it”
A completed object or accomplishment of a given value (monetary or sentimental) resulting from your endeavors.
