SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Get your thinking cap on (2/5) 你好好想想（二）

A: OK. A list of inspiring partial lockdown activities to inspire my brother. Somebody suggested learning a new language, but I think that’s too ambitious, and he’s not really a linguist.

B: I think that is along the right lines, though. How about learning a new instrument, like a ukulele or a guitar? Would he be into that?

A: Perhaps. Even if he doesn’t have time to master it, he’ll be able to rattle off a few tunes after studying for a few weeks.

A woman practices on a ukulele. 一名女子練習彈奏烏克麗麗。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Yes, and there are plenty of courses online he can use.

A: OK，我們把半封城期間可以做的事列出來，給我弟一點靈感。有人建議可以學一種語言，不過我覺得這個目標太高了，他對語言也不是很在行。

B: 可是我覺得這個方向大致是正確的。那你覺得學樂器好嗎？比如說烏克麗麗或是吉他。他會有興趣嗎？

A: 大概吧。即便這些時間不夠讓他精通樂器，學幾個禮拜以後也還是可以彈奏幾曲。

B: 對呀，而且有很多線上課程讓他學。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)