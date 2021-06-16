Artists join pandemic relief efforts 多位台灣明星加入抗疫行動

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Taiwan, a group of Golden Melody Awards nominees recently covered the classic Chinese hit “Hand in Hand” to offer encouragment to medical workers. The song, originally recorded by 86 singers including A-mei, was released in 2003 to boost the morale of the public during the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to increase last week, Taiwanese rock band Mayday donated 66 ZOLL ventilators to 14 hospitals in Taipei and New Taipei City. Entertainer Janet Chia also launched a campaign to deliver lunch boxes to medical workers on the front line since early this month, and other artists, including Little S, Vivian Hsu and Roy Chiu, have joined the campaign.

Chia has raised over NT$92m (nearly US$3.4m) to purchase 342 “high flow nasal cannulas” (HFNC) for hospitals, while Japan-based Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling has also donated six “positive pressure COVID-19 testing booths” to Taiwan.

A group of nominees for the Golden Melody Awards are pictured in this screengrab from MV of “Hand in Hand” on June 5. 一群金曲獎入圍者在《手牽手》的音樂錄影帶中，照片截圖於六月五日。 Photo courtesy of TTV 照片︰台視提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）在台疫情嚴峻，一群金曲獎入圍者近日重新翻唱經典抗疫歌曲《手牽手》，為醫護人員加油打氣。該曲最初是由天后阿妹等八十六位歌手合唱，於二○○三年SARS（嚴重急性呼吸道症候群）爆發期間發行，藉以提振人民的士氣。

隨著確診人數近日持續上升中，台灣搖滾天團五月天也於上週，捐出六十六台呼吸器給雙北市的十四家醫院。而藝人賈永婕本月初發起活動，送便當給在第一線的醫護人員，小S、徐若瑄、邱澤等多位藝人隨後亦共襄盛舉。

同時賈永婕還募資九千兩百多萬台幣，熱心捐贈三百四十二台「高流量氧氣鼻導管全配系統」。定居在日本的第一名模林志玲，則捐贈了六座「正壓檢疫亭」以回饋台灣。

（台北時報張聖恩）