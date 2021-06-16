A: Do we have any garlic or onions? I’ve heard that aromatics like these can boost the immune system.
B: Yes, in the cabinet. Look, these are onions from Hengchun in Pingtung: I bought a big bag of them. And this garlic comes from Yunlin. It’s famous for its fragrance and bite.
A: Wah, what are you like? We’re in the middle of a pandemic and there you are, traipsing around the country buying up local specialties wherever you go.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I got these all online, sent directly from source!
A: 家裡有大蒜或是洋蔥嗎？聽說這些香辛料可以增加免疫力。
B: 有，在櫃子裡。你看，這是屏東恆春的洋蔥，我買了一大袋。還有，這蒜頭是雲林出產的喲，很有名，又香又辣！
A: 哇，你是怎樣？疫情期間還全台走透透去買這些名產？
B: 這些網購都可以買得到啊！而且還是產地直送呢！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Aromatics
The Chinese 香辛料, which add flavor to a dish, would ordinarily be translated as “spices,” but includes onions and garlic. In English, onions and garlic are classed, together with carrots and celery, as “aromatics.”
