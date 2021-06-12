SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How are you finding the distance learning? (3/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（三） A: One thing I don’t miss about working in the office, however, is the commute. Some people say they like to read on the bus, but I get travel sickness doing that, so time spent on public transport is dead time to me. B: Yeah, I love the fact that I can just roll out of bed two minutes before class starts, and don’t even need to get fully dressed. A: Ha, yeah, I just need to make sure I have a shirt and tie on when I attend virtual meetings. Other than that, it’s comfortable clothes all the