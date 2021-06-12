Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government’s Department of Sports 照片：台北市政府體育局提供
A: So, how are you finding the distance learning? B: It took a bit of getting used to at first, but I’m gradually getting to understand there are advantages and disadvantages. A: I know exactly what you mean. I’ve been working from home for the last six months, and it’s not without its benefits. B: I agree, on balance I would say the pros largely outweigh the cons. A: 你對遠距上課感想如何？ B: 一開始要花點時間適應，不過我慢慢了解到它的好處跟壞處。 A: 我完全知道你的意思。我已經在家工作六個月了，發現這也不是沒有好處。 B: 我同意。總體來說，我覺得好處比壞處多。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: I think the main problem with working from home is the lack of social interaction. I spend whole days with nobody to talk to except Alexa, the smart assistant. B: I think that would be heaven. I live in a small apartment with my family. We have a yappy dog and a bawling baby. The constant noise is driving me to distraction. A: Distraction is an issue for me, too. I have to turn off all social media notifications while I work, and have to force myself not to wander onto online auction sites. A: 我想在家工作的主要問題是缺乏社交互動。我一整天都沒有人可以說話，除了對智慧型助理Alexa 講話。 B:
How are you finding the distance learning? (3/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（三） A: One thing I don’t miss about working in the office, however, is the commute. Some people say they like to read on the bus, but I get travel sickness doing that, so time spent on public transport is dead time to me. B: Yeah, I love the fact that I can just roll out of bed two minutes before class starts, and don’t even need to get fully dressed. A: Ha, yeah, I just need to make sure I have a shirt and tie on when I attend virtual meetings. Other than that, it’s comfortable clothes all the