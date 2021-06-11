SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How are you finding the distance learning? (5/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（五）

A: How do you like distance learning compared to going to class in school?

B: Well, apart from the fact that I no longer get to meet my friends and classmates, the technology can be a bit of a nuisance.

A: How so?

Social distancing. 保持社交距離。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: The Internet connection in my house is not very stable. Sometimes I can’t hear what the teacher is saying. And I’m still dreading the next power cut.

A: That’s a shame. I would have thought that the technology would improve the experience.

B: One thing I am enjoying, however, is giving class presentations. I no longer have to stand up in front of the class with all those people looking at me. I get stage fright pretty easily.

A: 跟到學校上課比起來，你覺得遠距上課怎麼樣？

B: 除了沒辦法再跟朋友和同學見面，技術問題也有點煩。

A: 怎麼說？

B: 我家的網路連線不太穩定，有時候我聽不到老師講的話。而且我還擔心不知道什麼時候又會停電。

A: 真可惜。我還以為有科技的幫助，情況會比較好。

B: 不過有一件事我還蠻樂在其中的，那就是做課堂報告。因為這樣我就不用站在全班面前，讓大家盯著我看。我很容易怯場。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.