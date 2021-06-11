A: How do you like distance learning compared to going to class in school?
B: Well, apart from the fact that I no longer get to meet my friends and classmates, the technology can be a bit of a nuisance.
A: How so?
B: The Internet connection in my house is not very stable. Sometimes I can’t hear what the teacher is saying. And I’m still dreading the next power cut.
A: That’s a shame. I would have thought that the technology would improve the experience.
B: One thing I am enjoying, however, is giving class presentations. I no longer have to stand up in front of the class with all those people looking at me. I get stage fright pretty easily.
A: 跟到學校上課比起來，你覺得遠距上課怎麼樣？
B: 除了沒辦法再跟朋友和同學見面，技術問題也有點煩。
A: 怎麼說？
B: 我家的網路連線不太穩定，有時候我聽不到老師講的話。而且我還擔心不知道什麼時候又會停電。
A: 真可惜。我還以為有科技的幫助，情況會比較好。
B: 不過有一件事我還蠻樂在其中的，那就是做課堂報告。因為這樣我就不用站在全班面前，讓大家盯著我看。我很容易怯場。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Stage fright
Literally, the fear of being on stage in front of an audience, but it can also be used to refer to the fear of being in front of any group of people and being the focus of the attention.
