SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How are you finding the distance learning? (1/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（一）

A: So, how are you finding the distance learning?

B: It took a bit of getting used to at first, but I’m gradually getting to understand there are advantages and disadvantages.

A: I know exactly what you mean. I’ve been working from home for the last six months, and it’s not without its benefits.

A laptop computer with a mask covering the mouse pad. 一片口罩置於筆記型電腦之觸控板上。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I agree, on balance I would say the pros largely outweigh the cons.

A: 你對遠距上課感想如何？

B: 一開始要花點時間適應，不過我慢慢了解到它的好處跟壞處。

A: 我完全知道你的意思。我已經在家工作六個月了，發現這也不是沒有好處。

B: 我同意。總體來說，我覺得好處比壞處多。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）