A: So, how are you finding the distance learning?
B: It took a bit of getting used to at first, but I’m gradually getting to understand there are advantages and disadvantages.
A: I know exactly what you mean. I’ve been working from home for the last six months, and it’s not without its benefits.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I agree, on balance I would say the pros largely outweigh the cons.
A: 你對遠距上課感想如何？
B: 一開始要花點時間適應，不過我慢慢了解到它的好處跟壞處。
A: 我完全知道你的意思。我已經在家工作六個月了，發現這也不是沒有好處。
B: 我同意。總體來說，我覺得好處比壞處多。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Largely
Largely is not simply an adverb meaning “large.” It does mean “to a great extent,” but in the sense of “generally” or “for the most part,” for example, “They are largely in agreement, but still have reservations.”
