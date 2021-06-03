SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You prefer e-books, don’t you? (4/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（四）

A: If you buy an e-book, do you need to buy an e-reader?

B: You don’t have to. Most computers or tablets will do the trick. Having said that, there are many advantages to having an e-reader.

A: Aren’t all e-readers black and white, with small screens?

An e-reader using color ePaper technology. 使用彩色電子紙技術的電子書閱讀器。 Photo courtesy of E Ink Holdings Inc 照片：元太科技提供

B: But the e-Paper display technology actually imitates printed paper, and gives off very little blue light, so it’s better for your eyes.

A: Hmm, I spend a lot of time looking at my phone or tablet, and when I do, my eyes get really tired.

B: E-book readers have another plus to them: they use very little electricity!

A: 買電子書的話，需不需要買電子書閱讀器啊？

B: 不需要，一般的電腦或是平板都可以看啊。不過我有一個閱讀器，覺得好處多多。

A: 閱讀器不都是黑白的，螢幕好小？

B: 可是它用的「電子紙」顯示技術，模仿紙上的印刷，發出的藍光很少，所以對眼睛比較好。

A: 嗯，我每次看手機和平板久了，眼睛都很痠。

B: 電子書閱讀器還有一個優點，就是非常省電！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: