A: If you buy an e-book, do you need to buy an e-reader?
B: You don’t have to. Most computers or tablets will do the trick. Having said that, there are many advantages to having an e-reader.
A: Aren’t all e-readers black and white, with small screens?
Photo courtesy of E Ink Holdings Inc 照片：元太科技提供
B: But the e-Paper display technology actually imitates printed paper, and gives off very little blue light, so it’s better for your eyes.
A: Hmm, I spend a lot of time looking at my phone or tablet, and when I do, my eyes get really tired.
B: E-book readers have another plus to them: they use very little electricity!
A: 買電子書的話，需不需要買電子書閱讀器啊？
B: 不需要，一般的電腦或是平板都可以看啊。不過我有一個閱讀器，覺得好處多多。
A: 閱讀器不都是黑白的，螢幕好小？
B: 可是它用的「電子紙」顯示技術，模仿紙上的印刷，發出的藍光很少，所以對眼睛比較好。
A: 嗯，我每次看手機和平板久了，眼睛都很痠。
B: 電子書閱讀器還有一個優點，就是非常省電！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Plus
Synonyms
advantage, positive, strength
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make inroads into Taiwan, school classes across the nation have been suspended and replaced with online lessons for students staying at home. Wang Ti-yuan, a natural sciences teacher at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County, has come up with a novel idea to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds by blowing up photographs of his students’ headshots and attaching them to the backs of their chairs in the classroom. However, while the students’ parents all found it highly amusing, many of the students thought it looked a bit creepy. Wang says
A: We’ve found Bernard! I got a call from the vet. One of her clients saw a dog sitting on its own in the park, and he called her to see if a dog had been reported missing. She gave him my number. B: That’s great news. I never lost hope. I always knew you would be reunited with Bernard. Was he pleased to see you? A: I think he was exhausted, thirsty and hungry. He was just staring into space. But he was unhurt and still in one piece. B: All’s well that ends well. I bet he
You prefer e-books, don’t you? (1/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（一） A: What am I to do? I was going to buy a book online today, and I discovered that there is also an e-book version, and it is much less expensive. I’m conflicted. B: What more is there to say? Get the e-book! A: But I’m not used to reading e-books, and it makes highlighting the important parts difficult. B: E-books also have the ability to highlight, make notes and add bookmarks. A: I’m still unsure about them. I don’t feel right using them. I like to be able to hold an actual object, and to flip through the
People working from home during lockdown spend more time at their jobs and are less likely to be promoted or take time off sick, but are paid above average wages, according to an official study in the UK. Documenting the shift to remote work during the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of people who did some work at home in 2020 rose by 9.4 percentage points from a year earlier to 35.9 percent of the workforce — representing more than 11 million employees. However, there were substantial variations between occupations and parts of the country, reflecting the