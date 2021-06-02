A: E-books have another advantage. They’re more environmentally friendly: you don’t have to cut down any trees.
B: Yep. Think about it, if you print a paper book, you don’t only have to cut down trees to make the paper, you also have the ink and the shipping, all of which will add to the carbon emissions.
A: If I really need to buy a physical book, I prefer to go to a bricks-and-mortar store. It might be a bit more expensive, but this way the bookstore can stay afloat.
Photo: Chou Chih-jou, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者邱芷柔
B: I tend to browse books in a bookstore first, to leaf through the books to see what they look like, and then I go and buy them online.
A: Yeah, I know your kind and how they think. It’s no wonder bookstores are going under left, right and center. In the end, it will be you that will lose out.
A: 電子書還有一個優點，就是比較環保，不用砍樹！
B: 對呀，你想想看，印一本書，不但要砍樹做成紙，還要用到油墨和運輸，這些都會造成碳排放。
A: 如果真的要買紙本書，我比較偏向到實體書店去買，雖然稍微貴一點，可是這樣書店才能夠生存下來。
B: 我都在實體書店逛，翻翻書看它長什麼樣子，然後在網路上買。
A: 哼，我就知道你們這些人的心態，難怪書店都倒光了，到時候受害的也是你們自己。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Cut down trees”
Check out the difference in pronunciation between the Chinese for “read books” (看書) and “cut down trees” (砍樹).
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make inroads into Taiwan, school classes across the nation have been suspended and replaced with online lessons for students staying at home. Wang Ti-yuan, a natural sciences teacher at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County, has come up with a novel idea to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds by blowing up photographs of his students’ headshots and attaching them to the backs of their chairs in the classroom. However, while the students’ parents all found it highly amusing, many of the students thought it looked a bit creepy. Wang says
A: We’ve found Bernard! I got a call from the vet. One of her clients saw a dog sitting on its own in the park, and he called her to see if a dog had been reported missing. She gave him my number. B: That’s great news. I never lost hope. I always knew you would be reunited with Bernard. Was he pleased to see you? A: I think he was exhausted, thirsty and hungry. He was just staring into space. But he was unhurt and still in one piece. B: All’s well that ends well. I bet he
You prefer e-books, don’t you? (1/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（一） A: What am I to do? I was going to buy a book online today, and I discovered that there is also an e-book version, and it is much less expensive. I’m conflicted. B: What more is there to say? Get the e-book! A: But I’m not used to reading e-books, and it makes highlighting the important parts difficult. B: E-books also have the ability to highlight, make notes and add bookmarks. A: I’m still unsure about them. I don’t feel right using them. I like to be able to hold an actual object, and to flip through the
A: Bernard is still lost. He’s out there wandering around somewhere, all on his own. B: He’s chipped, isn’t he? If somebody hands him in, the vet, police or animal shelter will read his chip and they’ll call you. Don’t lose hope. A: I’ve been searching in the neighborhood, visiting all our old haunts. I’ve been to the local park five times this afternoon alone. B: Have you covered all the bases? Are you sure you’re not missing anything? A: I don’t know what else I can do. A: 伯納還沒找到，牠不曉得流浪到哪裡去了，孤孤單單的。 B: 牠有植入晶片吧？如果有人找到牠，把牠交給獸醫、警察，或是動物收容所，他們就會掃晶片，然後打電話給你。你不要放棄希望。 A: 我在附近找遍了，我們常去的地方也都找過了，光是今天下午，我就去了附近的公園五次。 B: 所有的情況你都想過了嗎？你確定沒有遺漏的地方嗎？ A: 我不知道還能夠做什麼。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei