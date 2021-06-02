SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You prefer e-books, don’t you? (3/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（三）

A: E-books have another advantage. They’re more environmentally friendly: you don’t have to cut down any trees.

B: Yep. Think about it, if you print a paper book, you don’t only have to cut down trees to make the paper, you also have the ink and the shipping, all of which will add to the carbon emissions.

A: If I really need to buy a physical book, I prefer to go to a bricks-and-mortar store. It might be a bit more expensive, but this way the bookstore can stay afloat.

Pingtung City’s VIP Zone has several independent bookstores, one of which, Yongsheng no. 5. is the former residence of writer Chang Hsiao-feng. Photograph taken on Jan. 5. 屏東市勝利星村有數個獨立書店，其中的「永勝五號」也是作家張曉風故居。攝於一月五日。 Photo: Chou Chih-jou, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者邱芷柔

B: I tend to browse books in a bookstore first, to leaf through the books to see what they look like, and then I go and buy them online.

A: Yeah, I know your kind and how they think. It’s no wonder bookstores are going under left, right and center. In the end, it will be you that will lose out.

A: 電子書還有一個優點，就是比較環保，不用砍樹！

B: 對呀，你想想看，印一本書，不但要砍樹做成紙，還要用到油墨和運輸，這些都會造成碳排放。

A: 如果真的要買紙本書，我比較偏向到實體書店去買，雖然稍微貴一點，可是這樣書店才能夠生存下來。

B: 我都在實體書店逛，翻翻書看它長什麼樣子，然後在網路上買。

A: 哼，我就知道你們這些人的心態，難怪書店都倒光了，到時候受害的也是你們自己。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

