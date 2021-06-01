Herbal COVID-19 formula NRICM101 to be used in Taiwan 中藥複方清冠一號將在台用藥

A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) compound formula called Taiwan Chingguan Yihau or NRICM101, which was developed by Taiwan’s National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM), and has been selling very well in Europe and America. On May 18, in view of the local outbreak of COVID-19, some pharmaceutical companies received emergency authorization from the Ministry of Health and Welfare to manufacture the compound for clinical treatment in Taiwan. Tsai Chia-i, director of the Department of TCM at the Veterans’ General Hospital, Taichung (VGHTC), says that NRICM101, having received emergency authorization and a license to be manufactured and used for clinical treatment in Taiwan, will be helpful for controlling of the outbreak. He said it is a proprietary TCM formula that is convenient to take. Especially, given that there are currently many mild cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan, NRICM101 can reduce the number of days of illness for patients with mild symptoms, and it can also be used to prevent infection in high-risk groups. As for severe cases, the use of decocted medicine is recommended to make it more effective.

Tsai said that the Tri-Service General Hospital and VGHTC had conducted an evidence-based clinical trial on NRICM101 that analyzed 33 COVID-19 patients, 12 of whom received TCM treatment. The study found that this treatment could reduce fever, stabilize heart and lung function, reduce the number of days in hospital and shorten to about nine days the time needed to achieve three consecutive negative tests. It found that the treatment produced no significant adverse effects or interactions between TCM and Western medicines.

A TCM formula for the 10 herbal ingredients of NRICM101 is currently circulating online. Tsai stressed that although the formula is accessible the public, NRICM101 is classified as a medicine to be prescribed by TCM practitioners. Each patient’s condition is different, so a TCM practitioner must make a diagnosis before giving a prescription. Members of the public should not go to pharmacies, online vendors or other avenues to obtain the medicine on their own, so as to avoid taking the wrong kind of medicine, which could be harmful. The National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors’ Associations commented that if other manufacturers sell their own versions of NRICM101 to the public, they will be in contravention of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act and could be prosecuted for medical fraud or other offences.

The mechanisms of action of Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (NRICM101) against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 清冠一號針對SARS-CoV-2病毒的作用機轉。 Photo courtesy of the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine 照片：國家中醫藥研究所提供

NRICM Director Su Yi-chang says that Western medicine is very important for treating patients with severe cases of COVID-19, but the potential of TCM treatment, with its mechanism of action and low occurrence of side effects, is no less than that of any Western medicines currently available on the market. The results of research carried out in Taiwan have been published in international medical journals. NRICM101 is a TCM compound formula composed of 10 herbal ingredients such as indigowoad root and heartleaf houttuynia, which have anti-viral properties, scutellaria root, which regulates immune reactions by acting on cytokines, and other ingredients such as licorice, which can remove fluid that has built up in the lungs.

Regarding the mechanism of action of NRICM101, which is a TCM compound decoction developed by the NRICM, it has been proven that the compound’s ingredients can block viral infection by binding to the spike protein of the novel coronavirus and inhibit the emergence of a cytokine storm. An evidence-based clinical trial of its effects, carried out at the VGHTC and Tri-Service General Hospital, was published in the well-known international journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy in January, and the compound has been successfully exported under a non-exclusive license to the European Union, where demand for NRICM101 has outstripped the supply.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

本土武漢肺炎(新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19)疫情爆發，已在歐美熱銷的台灣國家中醫藥研究所研發的中藥複方「清冠一號」，五月十八日已有藥廠獲得衛福部緊急授權，在台專案核准製藥臨床治療。台中榮總傳統醫學科主任蔡嘉一指出，清冠一號獲得緊急授權在台藥證可用於臨床製藥治療，有助疫情防治，而且是中成藥，方便服用，尤其台灣目前輕症多，清冠一號對輕症患者可有效降低病程天數，對於感染高危險群也可用藥預防；至於重症者，建議使用水煎藥加強療效。

蔡嘉一指出，三軍總醫院與中榮進行清冠一號的臨床治療實證研究，分析三十三名武漢肺炎患者，十二人接受中藥治療，發現可降低發燒及穩定心肺功能，降低住院天數；縮短三採陰天數到約九天，且無明顯副作用及中西藥交互作用。

目前網傳台灣清冠一號十種中藥材組成的中藥配方，他強調雖然藥方公開，但是清冠一號屬於中醫師處方，每個患者狀況不同，須經中醫師診斷病情後，始可調劑給藥，民眾不可至坊間藥房、網路、其他通路自行取藥，以免誤服不當藥物而受害；中華民國中醫師公會全聯會也指出，其他業者若自行販售清冠一號處方給民眾，即違反藥事法並涉犯密醫等罪。

國家中醫藥研究所所長蘇奕彰表示，西藥治療新冠肺炎重症患者非常重要，中藥治療機轉、副作用少的潛力不輸現有市面所有的西藥，台灣研究也刊登在國際醫學期刊。清冠一號為十種中藥材組成的中藥複方，包括像板藍根、魚腥草能抗病毒，黃芩針對細胞激素做免疫調控，加上甘草等能清除肺部積液。

國家中醫藥研究所研發中藥複方水煎劑「台灣清冠一號」作用機轉，證實複方成分能與新冠病毒的棘蛋白結合，阻斷病毒感染，並抑制細胞激素風暴出現，台中榮總與三軍總醫院驗證臨床療效，證實成功減少住院天數，今年一月已刊登於知名國際醫學期刊《生物醫學與藥物治療》，並完成非專屬授權且成功外銷歐盟，且供不應求。

(自由時報記者蔡淑媛)