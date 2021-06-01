A: You prefer e-books to printed paper books, don’t you?
B: Actually, not necessarily, it depends. For example, I’ll buy the e-book version of comics, novels, books on finance or biographies, but for intensive reading, like with language textbooks, I’ll buy the actual book.
A: Hmm, that makes sense. I’ll put several books in my bag, thinking to read them during the course of the day, and I lug them around every day, breaking my back, and it always turns out that the book I want to read I didn’t bring out with me.
Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳佩樺
B: Ha, you like doing things the hard way, don’t you?
A: So, I’m thinking, if I had the e-book, I could bring hundreds of books with me when I go out, just like that.
B: You’re absolutely right.
A: 跟紙本書比起來，你比較偏好電子書，對不對？
B: 其實也不見得啦，看情況。比如說漫畫小說財經傳記，我就買電子書，需要精讀的，比如說語言課本，我就會買實體書。
A: 嗯，還蠻有道理的。我包包裡都會放幾本書，想說出去會看，每天帶來帶去，重得要死，偏偏最後想讀的那本書，是沒帶出來的！
B: 哈哈，你還蠻會折磨自己的嘛！
A: 所以我想說，如果是電子書，我就可以一下子把好幾百本帶出門！
B: 百分之百正確！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Not necessarily, it depends”
To all intents and purposes, these two phrases essentially mean the same thing, although it is not necessarily wrong to use them together. It depends.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make inroads into Taiwan, school classes across the nation have been suspended and replaced with online lessons for students staying at home. Wang Ti-yuan, a natural sciences teacher at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County, has come up with a novel idea to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds by blowing up photographs of his students’ headshots and attaching them to the backs of their chairs in the classroom. However, while the students’ parents all found it highly amusing, many of the students thought it looked a bit creepy. Wang says
After a wait of 17 years, the highly-anticipated cast reunion of hit US sitcom “Friends” will be broadcast on HBO Max Thursday, US time. The comedy about six friends’ lives, which aired between 1994 and 2004, was one of the most successful TV shows in history. “Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The long-awaited reunion has been delayed for about one year by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stars reportedly earned US$2.5 million (NT$70 million) each for their participation. Also, the show will feature over
A: Bernard has been missing now for three days. I’m beside myself with worry. B: How did he run away? Was he on the leash? A: I never let Bernard off the leash. He’s a flight risk. B: So what happened? A: A scooter went careening into a lamppost just ahead of us and made an almighty crash. Bernard panicked and bolted off, yanking the leash out of my hand. He ran around a corner, and that was the last I saw of him. B: If he still had his harness and leash on, people would know that he is someone’s
A: We’ve found Bernard! I got a call from the vet. One of her clients saw a dog sitting on its own in the park, and he called her to see if a dog had been reported missing. She gave him my number. B: That’s great news. I never lost hope. I always knew you would be reunited with Bernard. Was he pleased to see you? A: I think he was exhausted, thirsty and hungry. He was just staring into space. But he was unhurt and still in one piece. B: All’s well that ends well. I bet he