You prefer e-books, don’t you? (2/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（二）

A: You prefer e-books to printed paper books, don’t you?

B: Actually, not necessarily, it depends. For example, I’ll buy the e-book version of comics, novels, books on finance or biographies, but for intensive reading, like with language textbooks, I’ll buy the actual book.

A: Hmm, that makes sense. I’ll put several books in my bag, thinking to read them during the course of the day, and I lug them around every day, breaking my back, and it always turns out that the book I want to read I didn’t bring out with me.

The choice of printed paper book or e-book depends on the reader’s needs. Photograph taken on Aug. 31 last year. 選擇紙本書或電子書，端看讀者需要。攝於去年八月三十一日。 Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳佩樺

B: Ha, you like doing things the hard way, don’t you?

A: So, I’m thinking, if I had the e-book, I could bring hundreds of books with me when I go out, just like that.

B: You’re absolutely right.

A: 跟紙本書比起來，你比較偏好電子書，對不對？

B: 其實也不見得啦，看情況。比如說漫畫小說財經傳記，我就買電子書，需要精讀的，比如說語言課本，我就會買實體書。

A: 嗯，還蠻有道理的。我包包裡都會放幾本書，想說出去會看，每天帶來帶去，重得要死，偏偏最後想讀的那本書，是沒帶出來的！

B: 哈哈，你還蠻會折磨自己的嘛！

A: 所以我想說，如果是電子書，我就可以一下子把好幾百本帶出門！

B: 百分之百正確！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

