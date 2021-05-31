A: What am I to do? I was going to buy a book online today, and I discovered that there is also an e-book version, and it is much less expensive. I’m conflicted.
B: What more is there to say? Get the e-book!
A: But I’m not used to reading e-books, and it makes highlighting the important parts difficult.
Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳佩樺
B: E-books also have the ability to highlight, make notes and add bookmarks.
A: I’m still unsure about them. I don’t feel right using them. I like to be able to hold an actual object, and to flip through the pages and jump back and forth.
A: 怎麼辦，我今天上網路書店想買一本書，發現它也有電子書的版本耶，而且價錢便宜蠻多的，我好掙扎喔！
B: 那還用說，當然是買電子書啊！
A: 可是我覺得電子書我看不習慣欸，要劃重點也很不方便。
B: 電子書也有劃重點、做筆記和標書籤的功能啊！
A: 我還是覺得這有點太虛無飄渺、很沒安全感。我喜歡一個實體拿在手上，還可以前後快速翻頁瀏覽。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“What am I to do?”
This is a slightly less common way of asking the question “What am I going to do?” or “What should I do?”
Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak has been heating up. When Taipei City and New Taipei City announced a level-three COVID-19 alert on May 15, members of the public showed self-discipline and solidarity by obediently staying at home, while photos of a seemingly deserted city have inspired heated online discussions. On Monday last week, one media outlet turned to an international research study from last year which found that the length and quality of sleep is linked to the probability of being infected with COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University in the US has been compiling real-time statistics on worldwide cases of COVID-19 ever since the
After a wait of 17 years, the highly-anticipated cast reunion of hit US sitcom “Friends” will be broadcast on HBO Max Thursday, US time. The comedy about six friends’ lives, which aired between 1994 and 2004, was one of the most successful TV shows in history. “Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The long-awaited reunion has been delayed for about one year by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stars reportedly earned US$2.5 million (NT$70 million) each for their participation. Also, the show will feature over
A: Bernard has been missing now for three days. I’m beside myself with worry. B: How did he run away? Was he on the leash? A: I never let Bernard off the leash. He’s a flight risk. B: So what happened? A: A scooter went careening into a lamppost just ahead of us and made an almighty crash. Bernard panicked and bolted off, yanking the leash out of my hand. He ran around a corner, and that was the last I saw of him. B: If he still had his harness and leash on, people would know that he is someone’s
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make inroads into Taiwan, school classes across the nation have been suspended and replaced with online lessons for students staying at home. Wang Ti-yuan, a natural sciences teacher at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County, has come up with a novel idea to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds by blowing up photographs of his students’ headshots and attaching them to the backs of their chairs in the classroom. However, while the students’ parents all found it highly amusing, many of the students thought it looked a bit creepy. Wang says