SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You prefer e-books, don’t you? (1/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（一）

A: What am I to do? I was going to buy a book online today, and I discovered that there is also an e-book version, and it is much less expensive. I’m conflicted.

B: What more is there to say? Get the e-book!

A: But I’m not used to reading e-books, and it makes highlighting the important parts difficult.

A woman removes an e-reader from a bookshelf on Feb. 23. 讀者將電子書閱讀器由書架上取出。攝於二月二十三日。 Photo: Wu Pei-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳佩樺

B: E-books also have the ability to highlight, make notes and add bookmarks.

A: I’m still unsure about them. I don’t feel right using them. I like to be able to hold an actual object, and to flip through the pages and jump back and forth.

A: 怎麼辦，我今天上網路書店想買一本書，發現它也有電子書的版本耶，而且價錢便宜蠻多的，我好掙扎喔！

B: 那還用說，當然是買電子書啊！

A: 可是我覺得電子書我看不習慣欸，要劃重點也很不方便。

B: 電子書也有劃重點、做筆記和標書籤的功能啊！

A: 我還是覺得這有點太虛無飄渺、很沒安全感。我喜歡一個實體拿在手上，還可以前後快速翻頁瀏覽。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

