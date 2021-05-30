Teacher creates cardboard cutout classroom for online lessons 老師遠距教學出這招 學生「毛毛的」家長卻「笑到並軌」

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make inroads into Taiwan, school classes across the nation have been suspended and replaced with online lessons for students staying at home. Wang Ti-yuan, a natural sciences teacher at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County, has come up with a novel idea to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds by blowing up photographs of his students’ headshots and attaching them to the backs of their chairs in the classroom. However, while the students’ parents all found it highly amusing, many of the students thought it looked a bit creepy.

Wang says he did not like the idea of talking to a computer screen in an empty classroom, so he put the photos up to make it feel as if his students were with him in the room. “I just need to look at their photos and it takes me right back to the days of normal lessons,” adds Wang.

Wang says he took inspiration from an online concert staged by Taiwanese pop group Mayday last year, titled “Mayday Live in the Sky.” The organizers of the concert placed a glow stick on every seat of the empty concert hall. In a moment of serendipity, just as Wang was preparing the students’ photographs, a parent called him to enquire about the curriculum. Wang says he held up the mugshot of their child and the parent convulsed in laughter.

Students’ mugshots are pictured attached to their chairs at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County on Monday. 虎尾國中學生的大頭照被貼在他們的椅子上，照片週一攝於雲林縣。 Photo: Huang Shu-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者記者黃淑莉

The school’s principal, Wang Shen-tsan, says Wang Ti-yuan has been teaching natural sciences at the school for 16 years, but also doubles up as a PT coach and tutors the school’s lion dance, glove puppetry and music clubs. He is a multi-talented teacher who also loves theater and hiking, and his spirited, lively and creative personality is loved by all the students, adds Wang Shen-tsan.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

國內疫情嚴峻，學校停課學生在家遠距教學，虎尾國中自然科老師王迪元突發其想把學生大頭照放大輸出貼在教室課桌椅背上，就像學生都在教室坐著上課，不過學生透過鏡頭看到覺得「毛毛的」，家長卻「笑到並軌」。

Natural sciences teacher Wang Ti-yuan is pictured in his classroom on Monday at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County. 虎尾國中自然科老師王迪元在教室中，照片週一攝於雲林縣。 Photo: Huang Shu-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者記者黃淑莉

王迪元說，因為不想在空蕩蕩的教室對著螢幕說話，放上學生照片感覺學生就在教室內一樣，而且看到照片腦海會浮現平日上課的樣態畫面。

王迪元指出，這個想法是來自五月天去年的「突然好想見到你」線上演唱會，主辦單位在現場每個座位放螢光棒，他在加工照片時，剛好有學生家長來電詢問課程，他把照片給家長看，家長當下大笑。

虎尾國中校長王昇燦指出，王迪元老師在學校任教十六年，擔任自然科老師，也兼任學校訓育組長，學校醒獅團、布袋戲、樂隊都是他指導，而且王老師本身多才多藝，熱愛舞台劇、登山，是位熱血教師，教學認真、活潑有創意，深獲學生喜愛。

(自由時報記者黃淑莉）