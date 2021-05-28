A: We’ve found Bernard! I got a call from the vet. One of her clients saw a dog sitting on its own in the park, and he called her to see if a dog had been reported missing. She gave him my number.
B: That’s great news. I never lost hope. I always knew you would be reunited with Bernard. Was he pleased to see you?
A: I think he was exhausted, thirsty and hungry. He was just staring into space. But he was unhurt and still in one piece.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: All’s well that ends well. I bet he got a slap-up meal when you got him back home.
A: 我們找到伯納了！我接到獸醫的電話，她說她有個客戶看到一隻狗孤伶伶坐在公園裡，就打電話問她說有沒有人通報有狗走丟了。獸醫就給了那個人我的電話。
B: 這真是個好消息！我從來沒放棄希望。我就知道你會跟伯納團圓的。牠看到你的時候是不是很高興？
A: 我想牠大概是累壞了，又渴又餓，所以只是在那邊發呆。不過牠毫髮無傷。
B: 這真是太棒了。你帶牠回家以後，牠一定可以飽餐一頓！
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Still in one piece”
Unharmed and uninjured.
Bernard’s gone missing (1/5) 伯納失蹤了（一） A: I need to cancel all appointments for the next week. No exceptions. B: Whatever has happened? It must be serious for you to cancel your meeting with the president on Wednesday. A: It is serious. My father just called. Bernard’s gone missing. B: That’s terrible. Right, you need to get on the case. That dog must be found. A: We will pull out all the stops. We will leave no stone unturned. We will move Heaven and Earth to get Bernard back. A: 我下禮拜所有的會面都得要取消了，沒有例外。 B: 到底發生了什麼事？這一定很嚴重，你才會取消星期三跟總裁的會議。 A: 這事非同小可。我爸剛打電話給我，說伯納失蹤了。 B: 真糟糕！好吧，那你應該要想想辦法。一定要把狗找到。 A: 我們會竭盡所能，上天下海也要把牠給找回來。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: