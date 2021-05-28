SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Bernard’s gone missing (5/5) 伯納失蹤了（五）

A: We’ve found Bernard! I got a call from the vet. One of her clients saw a dog sitting on its own in the park, and he called her to see if a dog had been reported missing. She gave him my number.

B: That’s great news. I never lost hope. I always knew you would be reunited with Bernard. Was he pleased to see you?

A: I think he was exhausted, thirsty and hungry. He was just staring into space. But he was unhurt and still in one piece.

Bernard has been found. 找到伯納了。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: All’s well that ends well. I bet he got a slap-up meal when you got him back home.

A: 我們找到伯納了！我接到獸醫的電話，她說她有個客戶看到一隻狗孤伶伶坐在公園裡，就打電話問她說有沒有人通報有狗走丟了。獸醫就給了那個人我的電話。

B: 這真是個好消息！我從來沒放棄希望。我就知道你會跟伯納團圓的。牠看到你的時候是不是很高興？

A: 我想牠大概是累壞了，又渴又餓，所以只是在那邊發呆。不過牠毫髮無傷。

B: 這真是太棒了。你帶牠回家以後，牠一定可以飽餐一頓！

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

