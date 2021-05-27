SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Bernard’s gone missing (4/5) 伯納失蹤了（四）

A: Bernard is still lost. He’s out there wandering around somewhere, all on his own.

B: He’s chipped, isn’t he? If somebody hands him in, the vet, police or animal shelter will read his chip and they’ll call you. Don’t lose hope.

A: I’ve been searching in the neighborhood, visiting all our old haunts. I’ve been to the local park five times this afternoon alone.

An empty park. 空蕩蕩的公園。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Have you covered all the bases? Are you sure you’re not missing anything?

A: I don’t know what else I can do.

A: 伯納還沒找到，牠不曉得流浪到哪裡去了，孤孤單單的。

B: 牠有植入晶片吧？如果有人找到牠，把牠交給獸醫、警察，或是動物收容所，他們就會掃晶片，然後打電話給你。你不要放棄希望。

A: 我在附近找遍了，我們常去的地方也都找過了，光是今天下午，我就去了附近的公園五次。

B: 所有的情況你都想過了嗎？你確定沒有遺漏的地方嗎？

A: 我不知道還能夠做什麼。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

