A: Bernard is still lost. He’s out there wandering around somewhere, all on his own.
B: He’s chipped, isn’t he? If somebody hands him in, the vet, police or animal shelter will read his chip and they’ll call you. Don’t lose hope.
A: I’ve been searching in the neighborhood, visiting all our old haunts. I’ve been to the local park five times this afternoon alone.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Have you covered all the bases? Are you sure you’re not missing anything?
A: I don’t know what else I can do.
A: 伯納還沒找到，牠不曉得流浪到哪裡去了，孤孤單單的。
B: 牠有植入晶片吧？如果有人找到牠，把牠交給獸醫、警察，或是動物收容所，他們就會掃晶片，然後打電話給你。你不要放棄希望。
A: 我在附近找遍了，我們常去的地方也都找過了，光是今天下午，我就去了附近的公園五次。
B: 所有的情況你都想過了嗎？你確定沒有遺漏的地方嗎？
A: 我不知道還能夠做什麼。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Old haunts
Places that one frequently visits.
