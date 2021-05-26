After a wait of 17 years, the highly-anticipated cast reunion of hit US sitcom “Friends” will be broadcast on HBO Max Thursday, US time. The comedy about six friends’ lives, which aired between 1994 and 2004, was one of the most successful TV shows in history. “Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
The long-awaited reunion has been delayed for about one year by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stars reportedly earned US$2.5 million (NT$70 million) each for their participation. Also, the show will feature over a dozen celebrity guests, including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck and K-pop sensation BTS.
“My English teacher was the sitcom Friends!” said BTS leader Rap Monster, also known as RM, adding that when he was young, his mother bought him Friends DVDs — all 10 seasons — just to make him learn English, and he has become a big fan ever since.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
在十七年的等待之後，美國熱門情境喜劇《六人行》大團圓特輯，終於將在美國時間本週四於HBO Max播出，這部喜劇是關於六位朋友的生活故事，自一九九四年至二○○四年間熱播，被視為最成功的電視影集之一。這次的大團圓，六位主角會全體回歸，包括珍妮佛安妮斯頓、寇特妮考克斯、麗莎庫卓、麥特雷布藍克、馬修派瑞、大衛史溫默。
受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）影響，等待多年的特別節目被延遲了近一年，而六位主角演出一集特別節目，每人可拿到兩百五十萬美元（約七千萬台幣）天價片酬。該節目還請到十幾位特別來賓，像是女神卡卡、貝克漢、小賈斯汀、辛蒂克勞馥、湯姆謝立克、南韓天團防彈少年團……等。
防彈少年團的隊長RM更曾透露︰「情境喜劇《六人行》就像是我的英文老師！」還說在他青少年時期，媽媽買了《六人行》全套十季的DVD，想讓他學英文，他也從此成為這部神劇的粉絲。
(台北時報張聖恩)
In Pingtung County’s Kenting area the summer sky is blue and blanketed with fluffy white clouds and the sea is calm and gentle. However, in an unprecedented situation, Kenting’s usually thriving beaches are almost completely empty this year, save for a small number of masked-up water sports workers zipping along the water on jet skis and mask-wearing tourists playing at the water’s edge and jumping around in the surf. It makes for one of the most bizarre sights of the summer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a sign of how seriously Taiwanese take the government’s rules on
You need to change the way you use water (4/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣（四） A: Hey, the news says that the water levels in the reservoirs throughout Taiwan are already at record lows, and that some reservoirs will only be able to supply water for another two weeks! B: God, that’s terrible. What will we do then? A: We start conserving water now! Bring the buckets over here and fill them up, and then we’ll use a scoop and take out only what we need. B: Thankfully, we have a water tower to give us a buffer, but god only knows how long it will last. A: I remember the last water restrictions, we
You need to change the way you use water (5/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣（五） A: I remember one place I did volunteer work in before, it was in a remote area, in the middle of nowhere, with no water or electricity. B: However did you get by? A: When I got back home, and just turned on the tap and water came gushing out, I was moved to tears, and it made me appreciate how wonderful civilization is. B: And yet we think nothing of this, and just take it for granted, like the air we breathe. We only realize how important it is when it is taken away from