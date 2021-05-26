More stars will join ‘Friends’ reunion scheduled for tomorrow 《六人行》大團圓 來賓眾星雲集

After a wait of 17 years, the highly-anticipated cast reunion of hit US sitcom “Friends” will be broadcast on HBO Max Thursday, US time. The comedy about six friends’ lives, which aired between 1994 and 2004, was one of the most successful TV shows in history. “Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The long-awaited reunion has been delayed for about one year by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stars reportedly earned US$2.5 million (NT$70 million) each for their participation. Also, the show will feature over a dozen celebrity guests, including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck and K-pop sensation BTS.

“My English teacher was the sitcom Friends!” said BTS leader Rap Monster, also known as RM, adding that when he was young, his mother bought him Friends DVDs — all 10 seasons — just to make him learn English, and he has become a big fan ever since.

The cast from “Friends” wins an Outstanding Comedy award at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2002.《六人行》主角們共同出席艾美獎，並慶祝該劇榮獲最佳喜劇大獎，二○○二年九月二十二日攝於洛杉磯。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

在十七年的等待之後，美國熱門情境喜劇《六人行》大團圓特輯，終於將在美國時間本週四於HBO Max播出，這部喜劇是關於六位朋友的生活故事，自一九九四年至二○○四年間熱播，被視為最成功的電視影集之一。這次的大團圓，六位主角會全體回歸，包括珍妮佛安妮斯頓、寇特妮考克斯、麗莎庫卓、麥特雷布藍克、馬修派瑞、大衛史溫默。

受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）影響，等待多年的特別節目被延遲了近一年，而六位主角演出一集特別節目，每人可拿到兩百五十萬美元（約七千萬台幣）天價片酬。該節目還請到十幾位特別來賓，像是女神卡卡、貝克漢、小賈斯汀、辛蒂克勞馥、湯姆謝立克、南韓天團防彈少年團……等。

防彈少年團的隊長RM更曾透露︰「情境喜劇《六人行》就像是我的英文老師！」還說在他青少年時期，媽媽買了《六人行》全套十季的DVD，想讓他學英文，他也從此成為這部神劇的粉絲。

(台北時報張聖恩)