SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Bernard has been missing now for three days. I’m beside myself with worry.

B: How did he run away? Was he on the leash?

A: I never let Bernard off the leash. He’s a flight risk.

A dog absconding. 逃跑的狗。 Photo: Pixabay 照片:Pixabay

B: So what happened?

A: A scooter went careening into a lamppost just ahead of us and made an almighty crash. Bernard panicked and bolted off, yanking the leash out of my hand. He ran around a corner, and that was the last I saw of him.

B: If he still had his harness and leash on, people would know that he is someone’s pet. Somebody will either catch him and hand him in or report him.

A: 伯納已經失蹤三天了,我真是擔心死了!

B: 牠怎麼走丟的,你沒有用狗繩牽住牠嗎?

A: 我都是用狗繩牽著牠,因為牠很容易棄保潛逃。

B: 那這是怎麼發生的?

A: 有一輛機車在我們前面撞到路燈,碰地好大聲。伯納嚇壞了,就衝出去,一下子猛拉,把狗繩從我手上掙脫了。牠跑過一個轉角,那就是我最後一眼看到牠。

B: 如果牠身上還有背帶和狗繩,別人就會知道牠是有人養的,就會有人把牠抓到送來,或是通報牠。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: