SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Bernard has been missing now for three days. I’m beside myself with worry.

B: How did he run away? Was he on the leash?

A: I never let Bernard off the leash. He’s a flight risk.

A dog absconding. 逃跑的狗。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: So what happened?

A: A scooter went careening into a lamppost just ahead of us and made an almighty crash. Bernard panicked and bolted off, yanking the leash out of my hand. He ran around a corner, and that was the last I saw of him.

B: If he still had his harness and leash on, people would know that he is someone’s pet. Somebody will either catch him and hand him in or report him.

A: 伯納已經失蹤三天了，我真是擔心死了！

B: 牠怎麼走丟的，你沒有用狗繩牽住牠嗎？

A: 我都是用狗繩牽著牠，因為牠很容易棄保潛逃。

B: 那這是怎麼發生的？

A: 有一輛機車在我們前面撞到路燈，碰地好大聲。伯納嚇壞了，就衝出去，一下子猛拉，把狗繩從我手上掙脫了。牠跑過一個轉角，那就是我最後一眼看到牠。

B: 如果牠身上還有背帶和狗繩，別人就會知道牠是有人養的，就會有人把牠抓到送來，或是通報牠。

