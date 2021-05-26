A: Bernard has been missing now for three days. I’m beside myself with worry.
B: How did he run away? Was he on the leash?
A: I never let Bernard off the leash. He’s a flight risk.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: So what happened?
A: A scooter went careening into a lamppost just ahead of us and made an almighty crash. Bernard panicked and bolted off, yanking the leash out of my hand. He ran around a corner, and that was the last I saw of him.
B: If he still had his harness and leash on, people would know that he is someone’s pet. Somebody will either catch him and hand him in or report him.
A: 伯納已經失蹤三天了，我真是擔心死了！
B: 牠怎麼走丟的，你沒有用狗繩牽住牠嗎？
A: 我都是用狗繩牽著牠，因為牠很容易棄保潛逃。
B: 那這是怎麼發生的？
A: 有一輛機車在我們前面撞到路燈，碰地好大聲。伯納嚇壞了，就衝出去，一下子猛拉，把狗繩從我手上掙脫了。牠跑過一個轉角，那就是我最後一眼看到牠。
B: 如果牠身上還有背帶和狗繩，別人就會知道牠是有人養的，就會有人把牠抓到送來，或是通報牠。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“He’s a flight risk”
As with “abscond” in yesterday’s dialogue, “flight risk” is more usually used when talking about the potential of disappearance following criminal activity.
