Quality sleep cuts chance of infection 睡眠品質好 染疫機率會降低

Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak has been heating up. When Taipei City and New Taipei City announced a level-three COVID-19 alert on May 15, members of the public showed self-discipline and solidarity by obediently staying at home, while photos of a seemingly deserted city have inspired heated online discussions. On Monday last week, one media outlet turned to an international research study from last year which found that the length and quality of sleep is linked to the probability of being infected with COVID-19.

Johns Hopkins University in the US has been compiling real-time statistics on worldwide cases of COVID-19 ever since the initial outbreak. From July 17 to Sept. 25 last year, a team of researchers from John Hopkins University and other schools and hospitals conducted a sleep survey on 2,884 healthcare workers from the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

This study was published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. The researchers surveyed five main aspects, namely nighttime sleep hours, daytime napping hours, sleep problems, burnout from work and exposure to COVID-19. The survey results showed that each one-hour increase of nighttime sleep was associated with 12 percent lower odds of becoming infected with COVID-19, and that healthcare workers who have sleep problems or often suffer from burnout have a considerably higher risk of infection.

Healthcare workers assist members of the public at the entrance of Changhua Hospital on Tuesday last week. 醫護人員上週二在彰化醫院門口協助民眾。 Photo: Chen Kuan-pei, Taipei Times 照片：自由時報陳冠備

The study says that 568 of the 2,884 healthcare workers who took part in the survey had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The research team found that about 24 percent of these 568 people had problems sleeping at night, and those who had three kinds of sleep problem had an 88 percent greater chance of COVID-19 infection.

Those who often felt burned out were 2.6 times as likely to catch COVID-19 as those who did not, and they were three times more likely to have a severe infection and longer duration of treatment.

Regarding these results, the researchers said that a lack of adequate sleep or having sleep problems can have a negative impact on people’s immune systems and even lead to cell and tissue inflammation. The research team believes that the study results prove that there is an association between sleep habits and the likelihood of being infected with COVID-19.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

台灣近期武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）疫情升溫，雙北更在五月十五日宣布進入第三級警戒，民眾展現自律與團結，乖乖宅在家，近日城市「空城照」引起網路熱議。有媒體上週一翻到去年的一項國際研究，發現睡眠長短、品質，與罹患武肺的機率有關！

美國約翰霍普金斯大學自疫情爆發後，專責統計全球確診即時數字。去年七月十七日至九月二十五日，任職於約翰霍普金斯大學等美國學府和醫院的研究團隊對來自美國、英國、法國、德國、義大利及西班牙，共兩千八百八十四名醫護人員進行睡眠調查。

這份研究見刊於《英國醫學期刊營養、預防與健康》。參與研究的學者分別針對「夜間睡眠時間」、「白天午睡時間」、「睡眠障礙」、「工作疲倦程度」與「暴露於新冠病毒環境」，共五大層面進行研究，結果發現「夜間睡眠」每增加一小時，感染武肺的機率就降低百分之十二；而那些有睡眠問題，或容易感到疲憊的醫護人員，感染的風險就會大幅提高。

此研究報導指出，接受研究的醫護人員中，有五百六十八人確診。研究團隊發現，這五百六十八人當中，約有百分之二十四的人有睡眠問題；且有三項睡眠障礙的人，確診機率比沒有睡眠障礙的人高出百分之八十八！

至於容易疲憊的醫護人員，罹病的機率比不易疲憊的人高出二點六倍，且染疫後病情轉危的程度、治療時間，都要比不易疲憊的人多出三倍。

對此，研究人員指出，在缺乏足夠的睡眠，或是在有睡眠障礙的情況下，都會對人類的免疫系統產生不良影響，甚至出現細胞或組織發炎的情況。團隊認為這項研究結果證實了睡眠習慣與感染武肺機率有關係。

（自由時報）