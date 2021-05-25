B: Any news on Bernard? Have you found him yet?
A: Not yet. I’ve informed the local vet and animal shelter, and we’ve joined several groups on social media.
B: Have you told the police that your dog has absconded?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: We spent the whole morning at the police station. We checked all the surveillance camera footage from around the time he disappeared. No luck, I’m afraid.
B: How long has he been gone now? It’s been over 24 hours, surely. You must be missing him.
A: There’s a dog-shaped hole in my heart, but I aim to fill it. I will not give up until I find Bernard. I’d be lost without him.
B: 你有伯納的消息嗎？找到牠了沒？
A: 還沒。我通知附近的獸醫和動物收容所了，也在社群網站上加入了一些群組。
B: 你報警了嗎？告訴他們說你的狗逃跑了。
A: 我們一整個早上都在警察局，把附近的監視器在牠失蹤前後的影像都看遍了。可惜一無所獲。
B: 牠失蹤多久了？一定已經超過二十四小時了。你一定很想念牠。
A: 我心裡有個黑洞，那個洞是狗的形狀，我一定要把它填滿。沒找到伯納我是絕對不會放手的。沒有牠，我的人生就是黑白的。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Abscond
The word is not really appropriate for the situation. Abscond does mean to disappear hurriedly without anybody seeing you go, but generally to avoid arrest following criminal activity. Applied to the dog’s disappearance, it is used for comic effect.
