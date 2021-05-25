SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Bernard’s gone missing (2/5) 伯納失蹤了（二）

B: Any news on Bernard? Have you found him yet?

A: Not yet. I’ve informed the local vet and animal shelter, and we’ve joined several groups on social media.

B: Have you told the police that your dog has absconded?

A woman lost in thought. 陷入沉思的女子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: We spent the whole morning at the police station. We checked all the surveillance camera footage from around the time he disappeared. No luck, I’m afraid.

B: How long has he been gone now? It’s been over 24 hours, surely. You must be missing him.

A: There’s a dog-shaped hole in my heart, but I aim to fill it. I will not give up until I find Bernard. I’d be lost without him.

B: 你有伯納的消息嗎？找到牠了沒？

A: 還沒。我通知附近的獸醫和動物收容所了，也在社群網站上加入了一些群組。

B: 你報警了嗎？告訴他們說你的狗逃跑了。

A: 我們一整個早上都在警察局，把附近的監視器在牠失蹤前後的影像都看遍了。可惜一無所獲。

B: 牠失蹤多久了？一定已經超過二十四小時了。你一定很想念牠。

A: 我心裡有個黑洞，那個洞是狗的形狀，我一定要把它填滿。沒找到伯納我是絕對不會放手的。沒有牠，我的人生就是黑白的。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

