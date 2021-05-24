SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Bernard’s gone missing (1/5) 伯納失蹤了（一）

A: I need to cancel all appointments for the next week. No exceptions.

B: Whatever has happened? It must be serious for you to cancel your meeting with the president on Wednesday.

A: It is serious. My father just called. Bernard’s gone missing.

A dog looking off into the distance. 狗兒望向遠方。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That’s terrible. Right, you need to get on the case. That dog must be found.

A: We will pull out all the stops. We will leave no stone unturned. We will move Heaven and Earth to get Bernard back.

A: 我下禮拜所有的會面都得要取消了，沒有例外。

B: 到底發生了什麼事？這一定很嚴重，你才會取消星期三跟總裁的會議。

A: 這事非同小可。我爸剛打電話給我，說伯納失蹤了。

B: 真糟糕！好吧，那你應該要想想辦法。一定要把狗找到。

A: 我們會竭盡所能，上天下海也要把牠給找回來。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

