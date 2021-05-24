A: I need to cancel all appointments for the next week. No exceptions.
B: Whatever has happened? It must be serious for you to cancel your meeting with the president on Wednesday.
A: It is serious. My father just called. Bernard’s gone missing.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: That’s terrible. Right, you need to get on the case. That dog must be found.
A: We will pull out all the stops. We will leave no stone unturned. We will move Heaven and Earth to get Bernard back.
A: 我下禮拜所有的會面都得要取消了，沒有例外。
B: 到底發生了什麼事？這一定很嚴重，你才會取消星期三跟總裁的會議。
A: 這事非同小可。我爸剛打電話給我，說伯納失蹤了。
B: 真糟糕！好吧，那你應該要想想辦法。一定要把狗找到。
A: 我們會竭盡所能，上天下海也要把牠給找回來。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“We will pull out all the stops”
The “stops” here refer to the handles on a pipe organ that can be engaged to adjust the quality of sound emerging from the instrument. Pulling out all the stops is a metaphor for enabling the full potential of a thing.
