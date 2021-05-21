SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You need to change the way you use water (5/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣（五）

A: I remember one place I did volunteer work in before, it was in a remote area, in the middle of nowhere, with no water or electricity.

B: However did you get by?

A: When I got back home, and just turned on the tap and water came gushing out, I was moved to tears, and it made me appreciate how wonderful civilization is.

Students at Wensin Elementary School in Taichung line up to wash their hands on April 4. 學童排隊洗手。四月四日攝於台中市文心國小。 Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者蔡淑媛

B: And yet we think nothing of this, and just take it for granted, like the air we breathe. We only realize how important it is when it is taken away from us.

A: So now you understand?

A: 我記得以前去做志工的地方，在荒郊野外，鳥不生蛋，沒水沒電的。

B: 很難想像你怎麼有辦法活下來 。

A: 後來回到家，一打開水龍頭，就有自來水嘩啦嘩啦流出來，我也流下感動的淚水，覺得文明真是太偉大了。

B: 可是我們都覺得這是再平常不過的東西，就像空氣一樣被視為理所當然，只有在失去以後，才會覺得它有多重要。

A: 你現在了解了吧？

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

