A: Hey, the news says that the water levels in the reservoirs throughout Taiwan are already at record lows, and that some reservoirs will only be able to supply water for another two weeks!
B: God, that’s terrible. What will we do then?
A: We start conserving water now! Bring the buckets over here and fill them up, and then we’ll use a scoop and take out only what we need.
Photo courtesy of a reader 照片：民眾提供
B: Thankfully, we have a water tower to give us a buffer, but god only knows how long it will last.
A: I remember the last water restrictions, we couldn’t flush the toilet, so I didn’t want to go to the bathroom, and showers were completely out.
B: That’s right, the very thought of it makes my skin crawl. And what with the pandemic, we can’t not wash our hands!
A: 欸，你看新聞說，全台水庫的蓄水量，已經達到歷史新低，而且有的水庫只能再供應兩個禮拜而已耶！
B: 天哪，好慘喔。那我們到時候該怎麼辦？
A: 我們現在就開始儲水啊！把水桶都拿過來裝滿水，然後用水瓢舀出來省著用。
B: 幸好我們有水塔，可以緩衝一下，不過也撐不久。
A: 想到上次停水，馬桶都不能沖，害我都不敢上廁所，更不用說洗澡了。
B: 喔對耶，想到就超噁心的。而且現在還有疫情，不能不洗手！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“We can’t not wash our hands!”
The double negative adds to the urgency.
