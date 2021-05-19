Amid growing criticism against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) from studios, stars and workers in the film industry, NBC said last week that it will not air the Golden Globe Awards run by the HFPA next year, while putting in doubt the fate of one of Hollywood’s oldest and most-watched award shows, according to AP.
The HFPA has been criticized for racial discrimination and a lack of diversity, and there is no black member among the association’s nearly 90 voting members. Actor Tom Cruise reportedly returned his three Golden Globes to show his protest. Actress Scarlett Johansson also complained that HFPA press conferences for her “meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.”
Meanwhile, Warner Media executives accused the HFPA of making demands for “perks, special favors and unprofessional requests.” In response to calls for reform, the HFPA has proposed to add at least 20 new members this year, especially black members, and to push for policy changes.(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
由於電影圈各大製片廠、明星、工作人員對「好萊塢外籍記者協會」的批評愈演愈烈，美聯社報導，國家廣播公司上週宣布，明年不再轉播該協會主辦的金球獎頒獎典禮，使得這個好萊塢最老牌的熱門典禮之一前途未卜。
該協會因種族歧視及缺乏多元化而飽受批評，在將近九十位具投票權會員中，也沒有任何黑人會員。據報導，影星湯姆克魯斯已退還三座金球獎以示抗議。史嘉蕾喬韓森亦抱怨，參加該協會的記者會對她來說，「意味著面對某些會員性別歧視的提問與評論，這幾乎算是性騷擾了。」
此外華納媒體的主管們更指控，該協會常提出「額外津貼、特殊待遇和其它不專業的要求。」面對改革聲浪，該協會則提議，今年將增加至少二十位新會員，包括黑人會員，並推動其它改革措施。
（台北時報張聖恩）
High temperatures over the last few weeks, more like what one would expect at the height of summer, have caused many students to complain about the oppressive heat. During an administrative report delivered to the Nantou County Council on Friday, Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen thanked Premier Su Tseng-chang for taking on board his suggestion by allocating funds from the central government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to install air conditioning in all of the nation’s elementary and high schools. Lin reported that his administration has also committed an additional NT$100 million to the project and has already put the air conditioning
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (5/5) 請房東過來看就好了（五） A: When we first looked at the new apartment, I thought it was really spacious. Now we have moved in, all the rooms seem much smaller. B: It’s funny how we misremember some things. Our memories can be very unreliable. A: It’s not that, it’s just that I had no idea how much stuff I have accumulated over the years. I don’t have anywhere to put my things. B: Yeah, you’ve always been a hoarder. You can’t bear to throw things away. A: I think I’m going to have to get creative with how I store
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (4/5) 請房東過來看就好了（四） A: The third issue is that we wanted to put an oven in the kitchen. B: What’s stopping you? Isn’t there enough space for it? A: There’s plenty of space, but it needs a special cable. It runs on 220 volts, not 110 volts like most appliances. B: That’s just a small thing. Get in touch with the landlord and ask him to send an electrician around. If these are all the issues you’ve found with the new apartment, then you’re doing pretty well. A: I know, I know. There is one last problem, but it’s not really the
You need to change the way you use water (1/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣 （一） A: Hey, how come you’re washing your car? You haven’t given any thought to the drastic water shortage we’re having at the moment? This is the most serious drought we’ve had in 50 years! B: Every time I wash my car, it rains, making my car dirty again. It’s like it’s a kind of prayer for rain. A: Oh, come on. You’re just being selfish. B: Ah, it’s not like the water is expensive. A: So you will only understand the value of conserving water if the government puts up the water rates? A: 哇，你怎麼在洗車？也不想想現在缺水缺得要命？是五十年以來最嚴重的乾旱欸！ B: 我每次洗好車，都會下雨，把車子又弄得髒兮兮的，所以這也算是我祈雨的方式。 A: 少來，你這個自私的傢伙！ B: