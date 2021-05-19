NBC not to air Golden Globes next year 金球獎爆爭議 NBC放話 明年拒絕轉播

Amid growing criticism against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) from studios, stars and workers in the film industry, NBC said last week that it will not air the Golden Globe Awards run by the HFPA next year, while putting in doubt the fate of one of Hollywood’s oldest and most-watched award shows, according to AP.

The HFPA has been criticized for racial discrimination and a lack of diversity, and there is no black member among the association’s nearly 90 voting members. Actor Tom Cruise reportedly returned his three Golden Globes to show his protest. Actress Scarlett Johansson also complained that HFPA press conferences for her “meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.”

Meanwhile, Warner Media executives accused the HFPA of making demands for “perks, special favors and unprofessional requests.” In response to calls for reform, the HFPA has proposed to add at least 20 new members this year, especially black members, and to push for policy changes.(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

Awkwafina becomes the first Asian-American to win Best Actress at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5 last year. 奧卡菲娜參加第七十七屆金球獎頒獎典禮，成為首位亞裔金球影后，去年一月五日攝於比佛利山。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

由於電影圈各大製片廠、明星、工作人員對「好萊塢外籍記者協會」的批評愈演愈烈，美聯社報導，國家廣播公司上週宣布，明年不再轉播該協會主辦的金球獎頒獎典禮，使得這個好萊塢最老牌的熱門典禮之一前途未卜。

該協會因種族歧視及缺乏多元化而飽受批評，在將近九十位具投票權會員中，也沒有任何黑人會員。據報導，影星湯姆克魯斯已退還三座金球獎以示抗議。史嘉蕾喬韓森亦抱怨，參加該協會的記者會對她來說，「意味著面對某些會員性別歧視的提問與評論，這幾乎算是性騷擾了。」

此外華納媒體的主管們更指控，該協會常提出「額外津貼、特殊待遇和其它不專業的要求。」面對改革聲浪，該協會則提議，今年將增加至少二十位新會員，包括黑人會員，並推動其它改革措施。

（台北時報張聖恩）