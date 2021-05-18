SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You need to change the way you use water (2/5) 你用水有一些壞習慣 （二）

A: It’s the rainy season, but we’ve hardly had any rain. It didn’t rain that much last year, either.

B: Yeah, it’s strange. And we didn’t have any typhoons last year. I don’t think this has ever happened before.

A: Last year, there were a few typhoons that were going to hit Taiwan, but they veered off at the last minute and went northward to Japan.

A graphic released by the Central Weather Bureau on Sept. 5, 2019 showing the trajectories of two typhoons, no. 13 Linling and no. 15 Faxai, neither of which made landfall on Taiwan. 氣象局二○一九年九月五日發布之颱風路徑圖顯示，第十三號颱風玲玲與十五號颱風法西，皆未直接影響台灣。 Photo taken from the Central Weather Bureau Web site 照片：擷取自氣象局網站

B: You could say that somebody up there is protecting Taiwan, because typhoons can be really destructive.

A: But typhoons also bring prodigious amounts of precipitation, and reservoirs rely on the typhoon season and the rainy season to replenish their water. The low rainfall in Taiwan this last two years must be related to climate change.

B: I never thought climate change would affect us this close to home. I thought it was more about the polar ice caps melting.

A: 梅雨季節到了，可是到現在幾乎都沒下雨，去年的梅雨季好像也沒下多少雨。

B: 對呀，好奇怪喔！而且去年整年都沒有颱風耶！以前好像都沒有這種情況。

A: 去年有幾個颱風本來要直撲台灣，可是最後都轉彎避開台灣，往北到日本去了。

B: 我們都覺得是天佑台灣，因為颱風會造成很多災害。

A: 可是颱風也會帶來很多降雨啊，颱風季和梅雨季是水庫每年「進補」的時候。台灣這兩年雨量很少應該是因為氣候變化的關係。

B: 沒想到氣候變化離我們這麼近，我以為北極冰山融化才算是。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

