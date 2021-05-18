A: It’s the rainy season, but we’ve hardly had any rain. It didn’t rain that much last year, either.
B: Yeah, it’s strange. And we didn’t have any typhoons last year. I don’t think this has ever happened before.
A: Last year, there were a few typhoons that were going to hit Taiwan, but they veered off at the last minute and went northward to Japan.
Photo taken from the Central Weather Bureau Web site 照片：擷取自氣象局網站
B: You could say that somebody up there is protecting Taiwan, because typhoons can be really destructive.
A: But typhoons also bring prodigious amounts of precipitation, and reservoirs rely on the typhoon season and the rainy season to replenish their water. The low rainfall in Taiwan this last two years must be related to climate change.
B: I never thought climate change would affect us this close to home. I thought it was more about the polar ice caps melting.
A: 梅雨季節到了，可是到現在幾乎都沒下雨，去年的梅雨季好像也沒下多少雨。
B: 對呀，好奇怪喔！而且去年整年都沒有颱風耶！以前好像都沒有這種情況。
A: 去年有幾個颱風本來要直撲台灣，可是最後都轉彎避開台灣，往北到日本去了。
B: 我們都覺得是天佑台灣，因為颱風會造成很多災害。
A: 可是颱風也會帶來很多降雨啊，颱風季和梅雨季是水庫每年「進補」的時候。台灣這兩年雨量很少應該是因為氣候變化的關係。
B: 沒想到氣候變化離我們這麼近，我以為北極冰山融化才算是。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Somebody up there
This is a reference to a benevolent, divine being existing in a non-specific “heaven” and able to influence goings on in the human realm.
Despite anonymous accusations and attacks online, the Rising Star Rhythmic Gymnastics Association, founded last year by Ukraine-born Taiwanese entertainer Larisa Bakurova, has won acclaim internationally. On May 2, Bakurova announced that athletes from her association won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at this year’s Gym Kids Eastern Cup. Bakurova, who is a former rhythmic gymnast, obtained her National ID Card to become a “new Taiwanese resident” in 2019. She said her association would continue to work hard, while expressing her appreciation for the public’s support while she faced the mud-slinging. Late last month, a netizen attacked her anonymously
High temperatures over the last few weeks, more like what one would expect at the height of summer, have caused many students to complain about the oppressive heat. During an administrative report delivered to the Nantou County Council on Friday, Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen thanked Premier Su Tseng-chang for taking on board his suggestion by allocating funds from the central government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to install air conditioning in all of the nation’s elementary and high schools. Lin reported that his administration has also committed an additional NT$100 million to the project and has already put the air conditioning
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (5/5) 請房東過來看就好了（五） A: When we first looked at the new apartment, I thought it was really spacious. Now we have moved in, all the rooms seem much smaller. B: It’s funny how we misremember some things. Our memories can be very unreliable. A: It’s not that, it’s just that I had no idea how much stuff I have accumulated over the years. I don’t have anywhere to put my things. B: Yeah, you’ve always been a hoarder. You can’t bear to throw things away. A: I think I’m going to have to get creative with how I store
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (3/5) 請房東過來看就好了（三） A: We also have problems with the washing machine and the extractor fan in the bathroom. B: What’s wrong with the washing machine? A: We need to change the drain cover for the outlet pipe. The drain hole has bars going across it. I can’t get the pipe in, and if it isn’t a snug fit, it will flood the floor. B: And how about the extractor fan? What’s wrong with that? A: It doesn’t exist. A: 我們的洗衣機和浴室抽風機也有問題。 B: 洗衣機怎麼了？ A: 出水管用的排水孔，上面的蓋子必須換掉，因為排水孔的蓋子有金屬橫條，所以沒辦法把洗衣機排水管裝進去，如果沒有安裝密實，地板就會淹水。 B: 那抽風機是怎樣？是哪裡有問題？ A: 問題是沒有抽風機。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文: