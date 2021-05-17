A: Hey, how come you’re washing your car? You haven’t given any thought to the drastic water shortage we’re having at the moment? This is the most serious drought we’ve had in 50 years!
B: Every time I wash my car, it rains, making my car dirty again. It’s like it’s a kind of prayer for rain.
A: Oh, come on. You’re just being selfish.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Water Corporation 照片：台灣自來水公司提供
B: Ah, it’s not like the water is expensive.
A: So you will only understand the value of conserving water if the government puts up the water rates?
A: 哇，你怎麼在洗車？也不想想現在缺水缺得要命？是五十年以來最嚴重的乾旱欸！
B: 我每次洗好車，都會下雨，把車子又弄得髒兮兮的，所以這也算是我祈雨的方式。
A: 少來，你這個自私的傢伙！
B: 哎呀，反正這些水也花不了多少錢啦！
A: 你難道要政府把水費調高，才會懂得省水嗎？
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“How come you’re washing your car?”
“How come?” is similar to the question word “why?” but it also implies a degree of surprise or confusion on the part of the questioner.
