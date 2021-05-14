SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (5/5) 請房東過來看就好了（五）

A: When we first looked at the new apartment, I thought it was really spacious. Now we have moved in, all the rooms seem much smaller.

B: It’s funny how we misremember some things. Our memories can be very unreliable.

A: It’s not that, it’s just that I had no idea how much stuff I have accumulated over the years. I don’t have anywhere to put my things.

An antique record player. 一架古董電唱機。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Yeah, you’ve always been a hoarder. You can’t bear to throw things away.

A: I think I’m going to have to get creative with how I store things away.

B: Can’t you just buy more furniture to store everything in?

A: That just means accumulating more stuff. I think I need to go minimalist.

A: 我們第一次去看那間房的時候，我覺得它空間還蠻寬敞的。可是現在我們搬進去了，所有的房間看起來都小多了。

B: 記錯事情這種情況還蠻有趣的，我們的記憶有時候很不可靠。

A: 才不是因為我記錯咧！我只是沒想到日積月累，我的東西越來越多，已經沒有地方可以放了。

B: 對呀，你是很會囤積物品的人，你就是沒辦法丟東西。

A: 我應該要來發揮一下創意，想辦法把我的東西都收納進去。

B: 你不能多買幾件家具，把這些東西都收納起來嗎？

A: 這樣只是在累積更多東西，我應該要一切從簡。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

