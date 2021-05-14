A: When we first looked at the new apartment, I thought it was really spacious. Now we have moved in, all the rooms seem much smaller.
B: It’s funny how we misremember some things. Our memories can be very unreliable.
A: It’s not that, it’s just that I had no idea how much stuff I have accumulated over the years. I don’t have anywhere to put my things.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Yeah, you’ve always been a hoarder. You can’t bear to throw things away.
A: I think I’m going to have to get creative with how I store things away.
B: Can’t you just buy more furniture to store everything in?
A: That just means accumulating more stuff. I think I need to go minimalist.
A: 我們第一次去看那間房的時候，我覺得它空間還蠻寬敞的。可是現在我們搬進去了，所有的房間看起來都小多了。
B: 記錯事情這種情況還蠻有趣的，我們的記憶有時候很不可靠。
A: 才不是因為我記錯咧！我只是沒想到日積月累，我的東西越來越多，已經沒有地方可以放了。
B: 對呀，你是很會囤積物品的人，你就是沒辦法丟東西。
A: 我應該要來發揮一下創意，想辦法把我的東西都收納進去。
B: 你不能多買幾件家具，把這些東西都收納起來嗎？
A: 這樣只是在累積更多東西，我應該要一切從簡。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Hoarders
Hoarding can be viewed as a disorder, referring to the inability to throw anything away, even if it is useless. Here it is used more colloquially to mean somebody who has too much stuff because they prefer not to discard their possessions.
Hsinchu boasts the highest salaries of any city in Taiwan, thanks to the large concentration of technology talent clustered in the city. A woman who works at the Hsinchu Science Park published a revealing post on Monday in the WomenTalk chatroom on Professional Technology Temple (PTT), the nation’s largest online bulletin board. The post’s author wrote that six months ago she changed career and began working for a technology company at the park. During a recent conversation with a 30-something colleague who is 20 weeks pregnant, the colleague mentioned that she had intended to join a fairly well-known mothers’ group
Despite anonymous accusations and attacks online, the Rising Star Rhythmic Gymnastics Association, founded last year by Ukraine-born Taiwanese entertainer Larisa Bakurova, has won acclaim internationally. On May 2, Bakurova announced that athletes from her association won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at this year’s Gym Kids Eastern Cup. Bakurova, who is a former rhythmic gymnast, obtained her National ID Card to become a “new Taiwanese resident” in 2019. She said her association would continue to work hard, while expressing her appreciation for the public’s support while she faced the mud-slinging. Late last month, a netizen attacked her anonymously
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (1/5) 請房東過來看就好了（一） B: You look like you could sleep for 1,000 years. A: Tell me about it. I’m exhausted. I’ve finally moved to the new apartment. Had I known it was going to be this much mental and physical effort… B: Well, it’s done now. You can sit back and relax in your new home. A: We still haven’t unpacked everything, the apartment looks like a bomb hit it, and we’re having a few teething problems. The whole thing is really testing my patience. B: You’re just tired. Your nerves are frayed. What kind of teething problems are you having? B: 你的樣子，看起來好像一躺下去就可以睡到天荒地老。 A: