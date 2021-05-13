SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (4/5) 請房東過來看就好了（四）

A: The third issue is that we wanted to put an oven in the kitchen.

B: What’s stopping you? Isn’t there enough space for it?

A: There’s plenty of space, but it needs a special cable. It runs on 220 volts, not 110 volts like most appliances.

Electrical wires. 幾條電線。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That’s just a small thing. Get in touch with the landlord and ask him to send an electrician around. If these are all the issues you’ve found with the new apartment, then you’re doing pretty well.

A: I know, I know. There is one last problem, but it’s not really the fault of the apartment.

A: 第三個問題是，我們希望在廚房裝個烤箱。

B: 那為什麼不裝？空間不是很夠嗎？

A: 空間是夠啦，可是需要用特別的電線。因為它要用兩百二十伏特的電，而不是像大部分電器用的一百一十伏特。

B: 這只是小事一樁啦。連絡房東，請他派電工來就好了啊。如果你們搬到新家遇到的問題只有這些，那算不錯了！

A: 哎呀我知道啦。不過最後還有一個問題，可是這不是房子本身的問題。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

