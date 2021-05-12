Ukraine-born Taiwanese entertainer Larisa Bakurova’s students win medals 不畏網路流言 瑞莎創立協會奪金牌

Despite anonymous accusations and attacks online, the Rising Star Rhythmic Gymnastics Association, founded last year by Ukraine-born Taiwanese entertainer Larisa Bakurova, has won acclaim internationally. On May 2, Bakurova announced that athletes from her association won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at this year’s Gym Kids Eastern Cup.

Bakurova, who is a former rhythmic gymnast, obtained her National ID Card to become a “new Taiwanese resident” in 2019. She said her association would continue to work hard, while expressing her appreciation for the public’s support while she faced the mud-slinging. Late last month, a netizen attacked her anonymously by accusing her of trying to “steal the credit” from other rhythmic gym associations.

However, many athletes and parents stood up to defend her. Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan also squashed the rumor, saying that the association did not monopolize government subdisues, and that the Taoyuan City Government had awarded funds to Wuhan Junior High School, where Bakurova offers rhythmic gymnastics classes, to upgrade facilities at the student center.

Ukraine-born Taiwanese entertainer Larisa Bakurova participates in a product launch in Taipei on April 12. 來自烏克蘭的藝人瑞莎於四月十二日，在台北市出席一場產品發表會。 Photo courtesy of Citizen Watch Co. 照片：星辰表公司提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

不畏網路上的暱名指控與攻擊，來自烏克蘭的藝人瑞莎去年創立了「瑞星韻律體操協會」，近日在國際大放異彩。瑞莎五月二日宣布該協會的韻律體操選手，在今年的Gym Kids Eastern Cup國際賽事，創下一金、一銀、二銅佳績。

瑞莎也曾是一名韻律體操選手，她在前年正式拿到國民身分證，而成為台灣的「新住民」。她表示將會繼續努力，在面對抹黑時，亦感謝外界給予支持。上月底，曾有網友暱名攻擊她，指她試圖和其它體操協會「搶功」。

然而選手和家長們紛紛出面力挺瑞莎，桃園市長鄭文燦還親自澄清網路謠言，指該協會絕未壟斷市政府補助，強調瑞莎指導學生的場所武漢國中獲得補助，是為了更新該校學生活動中心的設備。

(台北時報張聖恩)