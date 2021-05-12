SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (3/5) 請房東過來看就好了（三）

A: We also have problems with the washing machine and the extractor fan in the bathroom.

B: What’s wrong with the washing machine?

A: We need to change the drain cover for the outlet pipe. The drain hole has bars going across it. I can’t get the pipe in, and if it isn’t a snug fit, it will flood the floor.

A washing machine. 一台洗衣機。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: And how about the extractor fan? What’s wrong with that?

A: It doesn’t exist.

A: 我們的洗衣機和浴室抽風機也有問題。

B: 洗衣機怎麼了？

A: 出水管用的排水孔，上面的蓋子必須換掉，因為排水孔的蓋子有金屬橫條，所以沒辦法把洗衣機排水管裝進去，如果沒有安裝密實，地板就會淹水。

B: 那抽風機是怎樣？是哪裡有問題？

A: 問題是沒有抽風機。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

