A: The first night, after we had moved and got all the boxes in place, we crashed out, hoping to get some rest.
B: From the way you said that, I assume things didn’t go exactly as planned.
A: The air conditioner was making a strange noise, and there was a constant dripping sound. When we woke, there was a large puddle under the unit. It had been leaking all night.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I’m sure that will be a simple fix. Just get the landlord around to take a look at it. But you mentioned teething problems, in the plural…
A: 我們搬進去的第一天晚上，把箱子搬到定位以後，就睡倒下去，想說可以好好休息。
B: 你這樣說，我猜事情並不如預期。
A: 冷氣機發出怪聲，而且一直有滴水的聲音。我們醒來以後，發現冷氣機底下有好大一灘水，原來一整個晚上它都在漏水。
B: 這個要修一定很簡單啦！請房東過來看就好了。可是你說有「一些」問題，所以問題好像不只一個……。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“We crashed out”
To fall asleep, due to exhaustion or excessive tiredness, including a swift transition to a deep slumber.
