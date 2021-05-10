SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (1/5) 請房東過來看就好了（一）

B: You look like you could sleep for 1,000 years.

A: Tell me about it. I’m exhausted. I’ve finally moved to the new apartment. Had I known it was going to be this much mental and physical effort…

B: Well, it’s done now. You can sit back and relax in your new home.

Old leather suitcases. 舊皮箱。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: We still haven’t unpacked everything, the apartment looks like a bomb hit it, and we’re having a few teething problems. The whole thing is really testing my patience.

B: You’re just tired. Your nerves are frayed. What kind of teething problems are you having?

B: 你的樣子，看起來好像一躺下去就可以睡到天荒地老。

A: 一點都沒錯。我累壞了。我終於搬到新公寓了。沒想到搬家在身體和心理上要花那麼大的勁。

B: 嗯，反正已經搬好家了，你就可以在新家好好放鬆一下了。

A: 我們有些東西還在箱子裡，屋裡像被炸彈炸到，而且我們還有一些搬到新家會遇到的問題。這整件事真的都在考驗我的耐心。

B: 呀，你只是累了啦，你神經快崩潰了。你說的搬到新家會遇到的問題，是什麼啊？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

