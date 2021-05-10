B: You look like you could sleep for 1,000 years.
A: Tell me about it. I’m exhausted. I’ve finally moved to the new apartment. Had I known it was going to be this much mental and physical effort…
B: Well, it’s done now. You can sit back and relax in your new home.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: We still haven’t unpacked everything, the apartment looks like a bomb hit it, and we’re having a few teething problems. The whole thing is really testing my patience.
B: You’re just tired. Your nerves are frayed. What kind of teething problems are you having?
B: 你的樣子，看起來好像一躺下去就可以睡到天荒地老。
A: 一點都沒錯。我累壞了。我終於搬到新公寓了。沒想到搬家在身體和心理上要花那麼大的勁。
B: 嗯，反正已經搬好家了，你就可以在新家好好放鬆一下了。
A: 我們有些東西還在箱子裡，屋裡像被炸彈炸到，而且我們還有一些搬到新家會遇到的問題。這整件事真的都在考驗我的耐心。
B: 呀，你只是累了啦，你神經快崩潰了。你說的搬到新家會遇到的問題，是什麼啊？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Teething problems
These are small, short-term problems that occur at the beginning of a venture. Teething refers to the process in newborn children and some animals when the first set of teeth comes through, causing minor discomfort.
