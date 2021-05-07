A: These smartwatches are very capable, but the price differences are huge.
B: Yep. This aviator smartwatch is cool, but it’s quite pricey, and I don’t think we’ll be on a plane anytime soon.
A: Some models have too many functions, and this just drains the battery, so you’ll need to charge it every day.
Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳亮儀
B: My friend has one that never needs charging, and the battery lasts for a year! But it’s quite basic.
A: With some you can have different watch straps, too, with plenty of colors and materials. They all have something special, I can’t decide which one to get.
B: How about we print off some of the better options and get mom to choose for herself?
A: 這些智慧型手錶的功能都很不錯，可是價錢差別蠻大的。
B: 對呀，這支有航空功能的好酷，不過一方面太貴，一方面我們最近根本就不會去搭飛機。
A: 而且有的型號功能太多，反而變得很耗電，要每天充電才行。
B: 我朋友戴的不需要充電，電池續航力一年耶！不過功能很陽春。
A: 有些還可以搭配不同的錶帶，有好多顏色跟材質喔！各有特色，真的讓我有選擇障礙。
B: 不然我們把幾個不錯的選項印出來，請媽媽自己選好了。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Aviator (smart)watch
An aviator watch is one that has several design elements to make it more easily legible and practical for pilots, such as large, luminous numbers, an oversized crown for winding and dual time functionality.
