SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Which one should we get? (5/5) 不知道該買哪一種才好？（五）

A: These smartwatches are very capable, but the price differences are huge.

B: Yep. This aviator smartwatch is cool, but it’s quite pricey, and I don’t think we’ll be on a plane anytime soon.

A: Some models have too many functions, and this just drains the battery, so you’ll need to charge it every day.

A range of wearable devices such as smartwatches and health wristbands in a store in Taipei on May 11, 2019. 店中陳列的各式智慧手錶、健康手環等穿戴式裝置。二○一九年五月十一日攝於台北市。 Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳亮儀

B: My friend has one that never needs charging, and the battery lasts for a year! But it’s quite basic.

A: With some you can have different watch straps, too, with plenty of colors and materials. They all have something special, I can’t decide which one to get.

B: How about we print off some of the better options and get mom to choose for herself?

A: 這些智慧型手錶的功能都很不錯，可是價錢差別蠻大的。

B: 對呀，這支有航空功能的好酷，不過一方面太貴，一方面我們最近根本就不會去搭飛機。

A: 而且有的型號功能太多，反而變得很耗電，要每天充電才行。

B: 我朋友戴的不需要充電，電池續航力一年耶！不過功能很陽春。

A: 有些還可以搭配不同的錶帶，有好多顏色跟材質喔！各有特色，真的讓我有選擇障礙。

B: 不然我們把幾個不錯的選項印出來，請媽媽自己選好了。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: