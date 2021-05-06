SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Which one should we get? (4/5) 不知道該買哪一種才好？（四）

A: Look, this smart wristband can measure your heart rate!

B: Yes, and it can also measure your stress levels.

A: How clever! How does it work?

A smartwatch displaying the heart rate function. 顯示心律功能的智慧型手錶。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Look at my watch, there are green lights flashing on the back. These monitor the blood flow at your wrist, and from this it knows what your heart rate is.

A: Is it a problem to have the light on your wrist all the time?

B: I think it’s alright, the LED emits low energy, so it won’t irritate your skin, or at least it hasn’t bothered me so far.

A: 你看，這個手環還有測量心律的功能耶！

B: 對，還有測量壓力。

A: 好奇妙喔！這是什麼原理啊？

B: 你看我的手錶，背面的LED會發出綠色的光，來偵測通過手腕的血液流量，這樣就可以知道心臟跳動的頻率。

A: 這樣一直有光照著手，不會有問題嗎？

B: 還好吧，LED發出的光能量很低，不會刺激皮膚，至少我到目前都沒事。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: