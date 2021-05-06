A: Look, this smart wristband can measure your heart rate!
B: Yes, and it can also measure your stress levels.
A: How clever! How does it work?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Look at my watch, there are green lights flashing on the back. These monitor the blood flow at your wrist, and from this it knows what your heart rate is.
A: Is it a problem to have the light on your wrist all the time?
B: I think it’s alright, the LED emits low energy, so it won’t irritate your skin, or at least it hasn’t bothered me so far.
A: 你看，這個手環還有測量心律的功能耶！
B: 對，還有測量壓力。
A: 好奇妙喔！這是什麼原理啊？
B: 你看我的手錶，背面的LED會發出綠色的光，來偵測通過手腕的血液流量，這樣就可以知道心臟跳動的頻率。
A: 這樣一直有光照著手，不會有問題嗎？
B: 還好吧，LED發出的光能量很低，不會刺激皮膚，至少我到目前都沒事。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
So far/ until now
These are not interchangeable. “It hasn’t bothered me so far” = it still doesn’t bother me; “It hasn’t bothered me until now” denotes a change: it does bother me now.
