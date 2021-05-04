Tainan EPB uses acoustic cameras to clamp down on noisy vehicles 改裝車噪音擾人 台南用「聲音照相」取締

As the weather gets warmer, there are more and more incidents of modified vehicles disturbing people by making a loud noise at night. In Tainan, members of the public have reported 339 vehicles so far this year — an average of between three and four vehicles per day. The Tainan City Government Environmental Protection Bureau says that when such reports are accepted, all vehicles that are confirmed to have been retrofitted with non-standard exhaust will be called in for inspection, and the owners of those that are found not to compl y with the standards will be fined between NT$1,800 and NT$3,600.

The bureau says a lot of people have recently noticed that instances of noisy vehicles causing nighttime disturbances have been increasing as the weather warms up, and that this problem afflicts downtown areas, suburbs and mountainous areas alike. Statistics show that between January and March this year 484 vehicles were flagged down for inspection, of which 90 were actually inspected and 37 failed to meet the standards.

Checkpoint locations include the Wenheng Temple in Longci District, the intersection of Jiankang 3rd Road and Heping Road in Anping District, the road in front of the Jiaba Police Station in Shanhua District, the vicinity of National Tainan Industrial High School in Yongkang District, the Houjia Traffic Circle in East District, the Longhu Temple in Longci District, Haidian Road Sec 2 in Annan District, Yujing Police Precinct’s Lutian Police Station in Nansi Distict, and the Sinying Service Area.

An acoustic camera can measure noise, pinpoint its source and capture a vehicle’s license number. 聲音相機能測量噪音，偵測其來源並紀錄車牌號碼。 Photo courtesy of the Environmental Protection Administration

照片：環保署提供

The bureau says that, as well as adopting law-enforcement technology, it has also strengthened its joint inspections with the Police Bureau. Districts where technological law enforcement using acoustic cameras has been implemented include Longci, Yongkang, South District, Anping, East District, Sinying, Guanmiao and West Central District, and this year the bureau will purchase additional acoustic camera technology equipment to expand its clampdown arsenal and strengthen its deterrent effect.

The bureau says that the Cabinet-level Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has set up a platform for lodging reports on its Web site. If people discover instances of motor vehicles creating a noise disturbance while driving on the street, they can report them by uploading photos or videos to the noisy vehicle reporting section of the EPA’s Web site (http://noisecar.epa.gov.tw/). In case of verified reports, the vehicle concerned will be called in for inspection, and the owners of vehicles that are found not to comply with the legal standards will be fined in accordance with the law.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

A Tainan Environmental Protection Bureau inspector tests the noise level of a motorcycle during a joint inspection with police officers on Monday last week. 一名台南環保局督察上週在與警察合作的聯合稽查中，檢測一輛摩托車的噪音。 Photo: Tsai Wen-chu, Liberty Times

照片：自由時報蔡文居

改裝車輛夜間噪音擾人的情況隨著天氣轉熱而增多，台南今年民眾檢舉數量已多達三百三十九輛，平均一天約檢舉三至四輛。台南市政府環保局表示，受理後確認為改裝不合格排氣管，將全數召回到檢，若檢測不合格將處以一千八百元至三千六百元罰鍰。

環保局表示，近來不少民眾明顯感受到，夜間噪音車輛擾人的情況隨著天氣轉熱而增多，市區、郊區、山區無一倖免。統計今年一月至三月，共攔檢四百八十四輛，其中檢測九十輛，不合格告發三十七輛。

地點包括龍崎區文衡殿、安平區健康三街與慶平路路口、善化區茄拔派出所前、永康區台南高工附近、東區後甲圓環、龍崎區龍湖宮、安南區海佃路二段、楠西區玉井分局鹿田派出所、新營服務區。

環保局表示，南市除引入科技執法外，也將加強與警察局的聯合稽查，聲音照相科技執法今年執行地區包括龍崎區、永康區、南區、安平區、東區、新營區、關廟區、中西區等地，今年將再增購聲音照相科技設備加入取締行列，以有效達到遏阻效果。

環保局表示，行政院環保署已設立專門檢舉網站平台，民眾如發現機動車輛行駛道路上有噪音擾寧情事，可上傳相片或影片至環保署噪音車檢舉網站(http://noisecar.epa.gov.tw/)檢舉，經查證屬實者將通知車輛到檢，檢測不合格依法開單處罰。

（自由時報)