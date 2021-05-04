A: That smartwatch you were talking about, how do you know how many steps you have walked?
B: See? It displays it on the screen, and you can download an app on your phone that shows you your statistics over a period of time.
A: That means that the data on the smartwatch will be sent to your phone, and will be uploaded to god knows where.
Photo courtesy of Fitbit
照片：Fitbit提供
B: It’s uploaded to the cloud.
A: Well, won’t people be able to see all your info?
B: I think it’s safe to say that the data are encrypted. Anyway, nobody is going to be interested in seeing how many steps lesser mortals like us walk in a day.
A: 你說的智慧型手錶，是要怎麼看步數啊？
B: 你看，它會顯示在螢幕上，而且你可以用手機下載應用程式，這樣就可以看到長時間的統計數據。
A: 這表示手錶上的資料會同步到手機上，而且上傳到……不知道是哪裡嗎？
B: 上傳到雲端啦。
A: 那不就會被大家看光光了？
B: 照理說這些資訊都會加密。而且像我們這種小人物，應該沒人有興趣要看我每天走幾步吧？
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Lesser mortals”
This is a sarcastic, self-deprecating way to refer to one’s relative unimportance in the scheme of things.
