SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Which one should we get? (2/5) 不知道該買哪一種才好？（二）

A: That smartwatch you were talking about, how do you know how many steps you have walked?

B: See? It displays it on the screen, and you can download an app on your phone that shows you your statistics over a period of time.

A: That means that the data on the smartwatch will be sent to your phone, and will be uploaded to god knows where.

A woman checks the statistics on a smartphone app. 一名戴智慧手環的女子，用手機查看手環應用程式中之數據。 Photo courtesy of Fitbit

照片：Fitbit提供

B: It’s uploaded to the cloud.

A: Well, won’t people be able to see all your info?

B: I think it’s safe to say that the data are encrypted. Anyway, nobody is going to be interested in seeing how many steps lesser mortals like us walk in a day.

A: 你說的智慧型手錶，是要怎麼看步數啊？

B: 你看，它會顯示在螢幕上，而且你可以用手機下載應用程式，這樣就可以看到長時間的統計數據。

A: 這表示手錶上的資料會同步到手機上，而且上傳到……不知道是哪裡嗎？

B: 上傳到雲端啦。

A: 那不就會被大家看光光了？

B: 照理說這些資訊都會加密。而且像我們這種小人物，應該沒人有興趣要看我每天走幾步吧？

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

