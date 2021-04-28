A: That’s no good! I don’t want anyone to know the bowl has been broken. What am I going to do?
B: You’re missing the point. All things are destined to be broken at one point in their lives. Kintsugi is all about celebrating the history of the object.
A: I think I am destined to be broken the minute my grandma finds out that I destroyed the bowl. It was absolutely unique.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: And it still will be. In fact, it will be more unique than ever before. The gold fracture will be testament to the fact that it has lived through hard times and survived.
A: 這樣不好啦！我才不要讓別人知道這個碗打破過。我該怎麼辦才好？
B: 你搞錯重點了。所有的東西都註定會壞，金繼就是要強調這件物品的歷史感啊。
A: 我阿嬤發現我打破這個碗的時候，我才註定要完蛋了。那個碗絕對是獨一無二的。
B: 它也還會是獨一無二的呀！而且實際上還會變得更獨特。那個金色的裂痕就會是它歷經考驗而且倖存下來的見證。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Testament to
This means that something is proof of or evidence of the veracity or existence of an idea or statement.
