A: I saw on TV that cats and dogs are very different, and in some cases completely opposite. For example, when a dog wags its tail, it means it’s happy, but with cats, it means they’re angry.
B: Yes, that’s right. If you think a cat is happy when it does this and you go and stroke it, you want to watch out for those claws!
A: Whenever I go home, our dog gives me a warm welcome, wagging his tail as if his life depended on it, and keeps licking my face, even forgetting the food in his bowl: it’s really quite touching. Cats don’t even begin to compare in that regard.
B: Yes, but they just show how they feel in a different way. Cats tend to be more aloof. I think cats love their owners, too. They just pretend that they don’t care.
A: 我看電視介紹說，貓跟狗的個性很不一樣，甚至有些地方是完全相反的，比如說，狗搖尾巴是表示很開心，如果換做是貓，就是在生氣！
B: 嗯說得沒錯，如果這個時候你以為貓很高興就去摸牠，小心貓爪伺候！
A: 我每次回去，我家的狗都熱烈歡迎我，好像用盡全身力氣來搖尾巴，不停舔我的臉，連飯都顧不得吃，我真的好感動啊！這點貓就遠遠比不上。
B: 對啦，牠們只是表達的方式不同，貓走的比較是高冷路線。我覺得貓也是很關心主人，只是都假裝不在乎。
“Cats tend to be more aloof”
Aloof is a negative word, meaning cold and indifferent, but here it is tempered by the qualifying phrase “tend to be more...”
