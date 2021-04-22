SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you a dog person or a cat person? (4/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派？（四）

A: I saw on TV that cats and dogs are very different, and in some cases completely opposite. For example, when a dog wags its tail, it means it’s happy, but with cats, it means they’re angry.

B: Yes, that’s right. If you think a cat is happy when it does this and you go and stroke it, you want to watch out for those claws!

A: Whenever I go home, our dog gives me a warm welcome, wagging his tail as if his life depended on it, and keeps licking my face, even forgetting the food in his bowl: it’s really quite touching. Cats don’t even begin to compare in that regard.

A dog rests beside a stone statue in the hills, beside a pair of hiking poles. 狗兒坐在山間石像邊歇息，一旁放著登山杖。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙

B: Yes, but they just show how they feel in a different way. Cats tend to be more aloof. I think cats love their owners, too. They just pretend that they don’t care.

A: 我看電視介紹說，貓跟狗的個性很不一樣，甚至有些地方是完全相反的，比如說，狗搖尾巴是表示很開心，如果換做是貓，就是在生氣！

B: 嗯說得沒錯，如果這個時候你以為貓很高興就去摸牠，小心貓爪伺候！

A: 我每次回去，我家的狗都熱烈歡迎我，好像用盡全身力氣來搖尾巴，不停舔我的臉，連飯都顧不得吃，我真的好感動啊！這點貓就遠遠比不上。

B: 對啦，牠們只是表達的方式不同，貓走的比較是高冷路線。我覺得貓也是很關心主人，只是都假裝不在乎。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: