SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Are you a dog person or a cat person? (3/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派？（三）

A: I prefer dogs to cats. I think dogs are friendlier.

B: Dogs are not friendly! When I was little, I was chased by a pack of dogs: the way they bared their fangs at me was terrifying! Even now, I still haven’t got over the psychological trauma.

A: Cats can be scary, too! I have a friend who has a dog and a cat, and the dog is petrified of the cat.

A shiba lies in her bed, looking out. 一隻柴犬待在窩裡往外看。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙

B: That’s not the same. You only hear about people being mauled to death by dogs, you never hear stories about cats mauling humans to death.

A: That’s probably because some people are cruel to dogs, and make them think that all people are nasty, so when they see humans they bite them out of self-defense.

A: 跟貓比起來，我比較喜歡狗，因為狗比較友善。

B: 狗才不友善咧！我小時候還被一群狗追過，牠們齜牙咧嘴的樣子好可怕！我到現在都還沒有擺脫這個陰影。

A: 貓也很兇啊！我朋友家裡養狗也養貓，那隻狗怕貓怕得要死！

B: 那不一樣吧，我們只聽過人被狗咬死，好像都沒聽過貓把人咬死的新聞。

A: 那一定是因為有人對狗殘忍，讓狗以為人都很壞，所以狗看到人才會出於自衛去咬人。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: