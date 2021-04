SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Are you a dog person or a cat person? (3/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派?(三)

A: I prefer dogs to cats. I think dogs are friendlier.

B: Dogs are not friendly! When I was little, I was chased by a pack of dogs: the way they bared their fangs at me was terrifying! Even now, I still haven’t got over the psychological trauma.

A: Cats can be scary, too! I have a friend who has a dog and a cat, and the dog is petrified of the cat.

A shiba lies in her bed, looking out. 一隻柴犬待在窩裡往外看。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片:台北時報記者古德謙

B: That’s not the same. You only hear about people being mauled to death by dogs, you never hear stories about cats mauling humans to death.

A: That’s probably because some people are cruel to dogs, and make them think that all people are nasty, so when they see humans they bite them out of self-defense.

A: 跟貓比起來,我比較喜歡狗,因為狗比較友善。

B: 狗才不友善咧!我小時候還被一群狗追過,牠們齜牙咧嘴的樣子好可怕!我到現在都還沒有擺脫這個陰影。

A: 貓也很兇啊!我朋友家裡養狗也養貓,那隻狗怕貓怕得要死!

B: 那不一樣吧,我們只聽過人被狗咬死,好像都沒聽過貓把人咬死的新聞。

A: 那一定是因為有人對狗殘忍,讓狗以為人都很壞,所以狗看到人才會出於自衛去咬人。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱)

