A: I prefer dogs to cats. I think dogs are friendlier.
B: Dogs are not friendly! When I was little, I was chased by a pack of dogs: the way they bared their fangs at me was terrifying! Even now, I still haven’t got over the psychological trauma.
A: Cats can be scary, too! I have a friend who has a dog and a cat, and the dog is petrified of the cat.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙
B: That’s not the same. You only hear about people being mauled to death by dogs, you never hear stories about cats mauling humans to death.
A: That’s probably because some people are cruel to dogs, and make them think that all people are nasty, so when they see humans they bite them out of self-defense.
A: 跟貓比起來，我比較喜歡狗，因為狗比較友善。
B: 狗才不友善咧！我小時候還被一群狗追過，牠們齜牙咧嘴的樣子好可怕！我到現在都還沒有擺脫這個陰影。
A: 貓也很兇啊！我朋友家裡養狗也養貓，那隻狗怕貓怕得要死！
B: 那不一樣吧，我們只聽過人被狗咬死，好像都沒聽過貓把人咬死的新聞。
A: 那一定是因為有人對狗殘忍，讓狗以為人都很壞，所以狗看到人才會出於自衛去咬人。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Bared their fangs
Literally, to pull back the lips covering the fangs so that they are exposed, in a sign of aggressive intent. With humans, you can say “bare their teeth.”
