A: Does the cat belong to the temple?
B: No. The temple acolyte says she goes there every day, but she’s afraid of strangers, and just hides in a corner.
A: Doesn’t anyone feed her?
Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張軒哲
B: Yes, but she doesn’t come out to eat. She eats the food I take, though!
A: Wow, Her Majesty has trained you well!
B: Ha, I think we have a special connection.
A: 那隻貓是廟裡養的嗎？
B: 不是。廟祝說牠幾乎每天都會來，可是牠蠻怕生的，只是躲在角落。
A: 沒有人餵牠嗎？
B: 有啊，可是牠都不出來吃。不過我帶去的東西，牠都會吃耶！
A: 哇！貓皇欽點你了！
B: 哈哈，我覺得我跟那隻貓還蠻有緣份的。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Her Majesty”
A polite address when speaking to a queen. With a king, it would be His Majesty. Used jokingly here, because it’s talking about a cat, albeit one that demands that it is accorded respect.
Taiwan’s national drink, pearl milk tea, has taken the world by storm in recent years, and it is the addition of tapioca balls — also known variously as “pearls,” “boba” and “bubbles” — that creates the beverage’s unique flavor and textural experience. However, foreign media are reporting that logistical delays have caused both Taiwan-produced tapioca balls and tapioca powder from Thailand to be stuck inside shipping containers as the shipments await customs approval. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the global shipping industry, goods and commodities shipped from Asia, including Taiwan and Thailand, have become held up at
How’s the house-hunting going? (3/5) 你房子找得怎麼樣了？（三） A: How are you looking? Are you walking around neighborhoods you like and seeing if people have placed signs in their windows? B: No, we’re looking online, filtering for neighborhoods we would want to live in and setting the range we are willing to pay. A: Do you need to specify what kind of apartment you’re searching for? B: Yes. We’ve checked the boxes for a new building with an elevator, for at least two rooms and a balcony, and at least 20 ping. We need space for the dogs. A: You have dogs? Then you’d better also check whether the
How’s the house-hunting going? (5/5) 你房子找得怎麼樣了？（五） B: The other good thing about the apartment we saw is that it is unfurnished. It has a refrigerator and washing machine, but that’s it. A: Why is that a good thing? I thought you would want it to be furnished, so you didn’t have to fork out for new furniture. B: We own most of what we need. We have a bed, sofa, dining table, chairs and a chest of drawers from the last apartment. A: It’s all good then. Don’t forget to ask about whether there is a management fee, and remember that you will need to pay the agent: I
With the market for “Boys’ Love” (BL) dramas continuing to boom in Asia, the “Korean wave” is catching up with this trend. Despite the sensitivity surrounding LGBT issues, the first Korean BL series “Where Your Eyes Linger” was released online in May last year, followed by several BL shows within less than a year — including the hit drama “To My Star.” Starring actors Son Woo-hyun and Kim Kang-min, “To My Star” tells the romance of a free-spirited superstar and a straight-faced chef. Since the nine-episode mini series premiered in January, the adorable couple has caught the attention of fans in