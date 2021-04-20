SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you a dog person or a cat person? (2/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派？（二）

A: Does the cat belong to the temple?

B: No. The temple acolyte says she goes there every day, but she’s afraid of strangers, and just hides in a corner.

A: Doesn’t anyone feed her?

A cat strolls into a building in Cingshuei Veterans Village in Taichung on June 9, 2019. 清水眷村流浪貓成為「眷村貓屋」焦點。二○一九年六月九日攝於台中市。 Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張軒哲

B: Yes, but she doesn’t come out to eat. She eats the food I take, though!

A: Wow, Her Majesty has trained you well!

B: Ha, I think we have a special connection.

A: 那隻貓是廟裡養的嗎？

B: 不是。廟祝說牠幾乎每天都會來，可是牠蠻怕生的，只是躲在角落。

A: 沒有人餵牠嗎？

B: 有啊，可是牠都不出來吃。不過我帶去的東西，牠都會吃耶！

A: 哇！貓皇欽點你了！

B: 哈哈，我覺得我跟那隻貓還蠻有緣份的。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: