How’s the house-hunting going? (5/5) 你房子找得怎麼樣了？（五）

B: The other good thing about the apartment we saw is that it is unfurnished. It has a refrigerator and washing machine, but that’s it.

A: Why is that a good thing? I thought you would want it to be furnished, so you didn’t have to fork out for new furniture.

B: We own most of what we need. We have a bed, sofa, dining table, chairs and a chest of drawers from the last apartment.

An unfurnished apartment. 一間不附傢俱的公寓。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: It’s all good then. Don’t forget to ask about whether there is a management fee, and remember that you will need to pay the agent: I think they usually ask for half a month’s rent.

B: 我們去看的那間公寓，它的另一個優點是不附傢俱，只有冰箱和洗衣機。

A: 為什麼這算優點啊？我以為你希望它附傢俱，這樣就不用自己花錢買新的了。

B: 需要用的，我們大部分都有了。我們有床、沙發、餐桌、五斗櫃，是從上一間公寓搬過來的。

A: 那這樣就沒問題了。別忘記問是不是需要繳管理費，而且你也需要付仲介費，費用通常是半個月的房租。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

