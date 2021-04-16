B: The other good thing about the apartment we saw is that it is unfurnished. It has a refrigerator and washing machine, but that’s it.
A: Why is that a good thing? I thought you would want it to be furnished, so you didn’t have to fork out for new furniture.
B: We own most of what we need. We have a bed, sofa, dining table, chairs and a chest of drawers from the last apartment.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: It’s all good then. Don’t forget to ask about whether there is a management fee, and remember that you will need to pay the agent: I think they usually ask for half a month’s rent.
B: 我們去看的那間公寓，它的另一個優點是不附傢俱，只有冰箱和洗衣機。
A: 為什麼這算優點啊？我以為你希望它附傢俱，這樣就不用自己花錢買新的了。
B: 需要用的，我們大部分都有了。我們有床、沙發、餐桌、五斗櫃，是從上一間公寓搬過來的。
A: 那這樣就沒問題了。別忘記問是不是需要繳管理費，而且你也需要付仲介費，費用通常是半個月的房租。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
To fork out
This phrase means to spend a lot of money on something, not because you want to, but because you have no alternative but to.
With the nation in the middle of a long period of drought, the water level at Sun Moon Lake has dropped significantly, exposing numerous objects that had been sitting at the bottom of the lake. One visitor who incautiously dropped his iPhone into the lake one year ago was recently reacquainted with his long-lost gadget as a result of the severe drought. The tourist, surnamed Chen, shared the news on the Facebook group “Baofei Commune.” Chen says he took part in a stand up paddle board activity one year ago at Sun Moon Lake. Chen says that he fell into the
A: How’s the house-hunting going? Have you found yourself a new apartment yet? B: We’ve just started looking, but we’re not having too much luck. A: Where are you looking? B: Anywhere will do, to be honest, so long as it’s near an MRT station. I would prefer to be reasonably close to work. A: 你房子找得怎麼樣了？找到新公寓了嗎？ B: 我們才剛開始找，可是手氣不太好。 A: 你要找的是哪裡的房子啊？ B: 其實地點不拘，只要離捷運站近就可以了。我比較偏向找離我上班地點近一點的地方。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A: How much are you willing to pay for rent? B: Well, we’re thinking of NT$20,000 per month, but we could stretch it to NT$25,000. A: I think you might have to aim slightly higher. I doubt you’ll find a nice place for that. You could try, but you might be looking for a long time. B: I’m happy to spend a good whack of my salary on renting a comfortable apartment, but my partner would prefer to rent a smaller place and save to buy later on. A: 你房租預算是多少？ B: 嗯，我們大概預估月租兩萬，不過也可以提高到兩萬五啦。 A: 我覺得你可能需要把預算稍微調高一點，不然你這種預算大概找不到什麼好房子。你還是可以用這個價位試試看啦，不過可能要花很長的時間才找得到。 B: 我是很願意砸薪水來租一間住起來舒服的公寓，可是我的另一半寧可租小一點的房子，把錢省下來以後買房。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei