A: How are you looking? Are you walking around neighborhoods you like and seeing if people have placed signs in their windows?
B: No, we’re looking online, filtering for neighborhoods we would want to live in and setting the range we are willing to pay.
A: Do you need to specify what kind of apartment you’re searching for?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Yes. We’ve checked the boxes for a new building with an elevator, for at least two rooms and a balcony, and at least 20 ping. We need space for the dogs.
A: You have dogs? Then you’d better also check whether the landlord will accept pets.
A: 你們是怎麼找房子的？是到你想租的區域走一走，看有沒有人把出租的廣告貼在窗子上嗎？
B: 不是，我們是上網找的，用我們想住的地方來搜尋，然後設定價格區間。
A: 你需要具體說明要找怎樣的公寓嗎？
B: 需要。我們勾選了有電梯的新房子、最少有兩個房間、有陽台，而且面積至少二十坪，我們需要養狗的空間。
A: 你有狗啊？那你最好也要跟房東確認一下能不能養寵物。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Checking the boxes
This phrase could be used literally or metaphorically. In this dialogue, it means actually putting a check mark in selection boxes. In tomorrow’s dialogue it will mean signaling the successful completion of a task from an imagined list of things to remember or to do.
