How’s the house-hunting going? (3/5) 你房子找得怎麼樣了？（三）

A: How are you looking? Are you walking around neighborhoods you like and seeing if people have placed signs in their windows?

B: No, we’re looking online, filtering for neighborhoods we would want to live in and setting the range we are willing to pay.

A: Do you need to specify what kind of apartment you’re searching for?

An apartment with a “for rent” sign in the window.窗戶上有出租標誌的公寓。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Yes. We’ve checked the boxes for a new building with an elevator, for at least two rooms and a balcony, and at least 20 ping. We need space for the dogs.

A: You have dogs? Then you’d better also check whether the landlord will accept pets.

A: 你們是怎麼找房子的？是到你想租的區域走一走，看有沒有人把出租的廣告貼在窗子上嗎？

B: 不是，我們是上網找的，用我們想住的地方來搜尋，然後設定價格區間。

A: 你需要具體說明要找怎樣的公寓嗎？

B: 需要。我們勾選了有電梯的新房子、最少有兩個房間、有陽台，而且面積至少二十坪，我們需要養狗的空間。

A: 你有狗啊？那你最好也要跟房東確認一下能不能養寵物。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

