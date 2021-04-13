A: How much are you willing to pay for rent?
B: Well, we’re thinking of NT$20,000 per month, but we could stretch it to NT$25,000.
A: I think you might have to aim slightly higher. I doubt you’ll find a nice place for that. You could try, but you might be looking for a long time.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I’m happy to spend a good whack of my salary on renting a comfortable apartment, but my partner would prefer to rent a smaller place and save to buy later on.
A: 你房租預算是多少？
B: 嗯，我們大概預估月租兩萬，不過也可以提高到兩萬五啦。
A: 我覺得你可能需要把預算稍微調高一點，不然你這種預算大概找不到什麼好房子。你還是可以用這個價位試試看啦，不過可能要花很長的時間才找得到。
B: 我是很願意砸薪水來租一間住起來舒服的公寓，可是我的另一半寧可租小一點的房子，把錢省下來以後買房。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“A good whack of my salary”
In this context, “whack” means “portion” or “share.” Here, then, it means “a large portion of my salary.”
