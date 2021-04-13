SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How’s the house-hunting going? (2/5) 你房子找得怎麼樣了？（二）

A: How much are you willing to pay for rent?

B: Well, we’re thinking of NT$20,000 per month, but we could stretch it to NT$25,000.

A: I think you might have to aim slightly higher. I doubt you’ll find a nice place for that. You could try, but you might be looking for a long time.

A comfortable apartment. 一間舒適的公寓。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I’m happy to spend a good whack of my salary on renting a comfortable apartment, but my partner would prefer to rent a smaller place and save to buy later on.

A: 你房租預算是多少？

B: 嗯，我們大概預估月租兩萬，不過也可以提高到兩萬五啦。

A: 我覺得你可能需要把預算稍微調高一點，不然你這種預算大概找不到什麼好房子。你還是可以用這個價位試試看啦，不過可能要花很長的時間才找得到。

B: 我是很願意砸薪水來租一間住起來舒服的公寓，可是我的另一半寧可租小一點的房子，把錢省下來以後買房。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

