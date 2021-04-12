Myanmar group compiles junta rights abuse dossier

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with nearly 600 people killed in a crackdown on anti-coup protests — nearly 50 of the dead were children — and more than 2,700 arrested.

The Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) — a group of MPs from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party — said on Wednesday last week that its lawyers would meet UN investigators to discuss alleged atrocities committed by the junta.

“CRPH has received 180,000 items of evidence. This evidence shows widescale abuses of human rights by the military,” the group said in a statement. They include more than 540 extrajudicial executions, 10 deaths of prisoners in custody, torture, illegal detentions and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protests, the statement said.

People carry an injured demonstrator during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 22. 三月二十二日在緬甸瓦城的反軍事政變抗議活動中，民眾抬著受傷的示威者。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

As well as breaking up protests and making arrests, the security forces have also sought to shut off news of the crisis. Internet access has been throttled, and independent media outlets raided and shut down.

The military insists that it is responding proportionately to what it says are violent, armed protesters. It has defended seizing power, pointing to allegations of voting fraud in the election in November last year which Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won comfortably.

The growing bloodshed has prompted warnings that Myanmar could slide into broader civil conflict, particularly after 10 ethnic rebel armies came out in support of the protest movement.

This photo taken and received from an anonymous source via Facebook on March 25 shows security forces holding weapons on a street in Taunggyi in Myanmar’s Shan state, during a crackdown on protests against the military coup. 此三月二十五日透過臉書匿名來源拍攝及取得之照片，顯示安全部隊持武器在緬甸撣邦東枝街頭鎮壓反軍事政變之抗議活動。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(AFP)

緬甸自從二月一日軍方將文職領導人翁山蘇姬趕下台以來，一直處於動蕩中，軍方鎮壓反政變抗議活動，已造成近六百人喪生──其中近五十人為兒童，逾兩千七百人被捕。

由翁山蘇姬所屬政黨之國會議員所組成的「緬甸聯邦議會代表委員會」（CRPH）上週三表示，其律師將與聯合國調查人員會面，討論軍政府被控所犯之暴行。

「緬甸聯邦議會代表委員會已收到十八萬項證據。證據表明，軍方大規模侵犯人權」，該委員會在一份聲明中表示。聲明說，這些事件包括五百四十多起非法處決、十名在押囚犯死亡、酷刑、非法拘禁，以及對和平抗議活動過度使用武力。

除了驅散抗議活動與逮捕民眾，安全部隊還試圖封鎖有關此危機情勢之消息；網路連線受到箝制，獨立媒體管道被查抄並關閉。

軍方堅稱，它是在對其所謂的暴力武裝抗議者做出適當反應，並辯稱，軍方奪取政權是由於翁山蘇姬所屬之政黨在去年十一月的選舉中，因作票而輕鬆勝選。

日益嚴重的流血事件讓人們警覺，緬甸可能會陷入範圍更廣的內戰，尤其是在十個少數民族叛軍表態支持抗議運動後。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）