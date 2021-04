Man recovers phone one year after dropping it in Sun Moon Lake — and it still works 乾旱奇「機」!日月潭水位大降 沉沒哀鳳失而復得

With the nation in the middle of a long period of drought, the water level at Sun Moon Lake has dropped significantly, exposing numerous objects that had been sitting at the bottom of the lake. One visitor who incautiously dropped his iPhone into the lake one year ago was recently reacquainted with his long-lost gadget as a result of the severe drought.

The tourist, surnamed Chen, shared the news on the Facebook group “Baofei Commune.” Chen says he took part in a stand up paddle board activity one year ago at Sun Moon Lake. Chen says that he fell into the water many times and on one of these occasions, while his attention was averted, the iPhone that was hung around his neck fell into the lake. Chen says that after he realized he had lost his phone he felt so dejected that he had no desire to continue paddle boarding.

However, one year later Chen was astounded to receive a message from the paddle boarding company informing him that his phone had been found. Chen was shocked and overjoyed, calling it a miracle. Because Chen had placed the iPhone inside a waterproof protective case, not only had the phone not been damaged by water, but, after connecting the charging cable, Chen was able to turn it on and use the device as if nothing had happened. Chen was so surprised that he decided to share the experience on Facebook.

Chen’s recovered iPhone is pictured beside its waterproof case in an undated photograph. 陳姓男子失而復得的iPhone手機與拆開的防水保護套,照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Mr Chen照片:陳姓民眾提供

The Nantou County Sun Moon Lake Water Tourism and Recreation Development Association has confirmed Chen’s account, stating that the lake’s water level has recently fallen significantly because of the severe drought. Water has drained out of the stand up paddle boarding recreation area, which necessitated the association to rearrange the rows of kickboards and canoes moored on floating docks on the shoreside sandbanks. While doing this work, they unexpectedly came across several mobile phones.

The association says that when a visitor loses their phone in the lake, they will take down the visitor’s contact details so that the owner can be contacted if the item is found, and they are delighted that on this occasion they were able to reunite the iPhone with its owner.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

Chen, with an iPhone around his neck, kneels on a stand up paddle board at Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County in March last year. The Chinese caption reads: “The last sighting of my phone before it plunged into the lake.”陳姓男子去年三月在南投縣日月潭跪在SUP立式划槳板上,其iPhone手機掛在脖子上。 Photo courtesy of Mr Chen 照片:陳姓民眾提供

久旱不雨,日月潭水位大降,許多潭底事物一一浮現,就連遊客不慎掉入潭底一年的iPhone手機,最近也因嚴峻旱象「失而復得」!

臉書社團「爆廢公社」,有陳姓網友分享一年前到日月潭玩SUP立式划槳,過程中因落水太多次,導致掛在脖子上的iPhone手機不慎掉進潭底,當下沮喪到沒心情再玩。

沒想到時隔一年後,陳男竟接到當初立槳業者的訊息,通知他手機找到了,讓他又驚又喜,直呼太神奇了,由於當初iPhone有放進防水保護套,手機尋獲後不僅沒有進水,插上充電器還能正常開機使用,令陳男驚喜不已,在臉書分享此事。

Chen’s iPhone is pictured turned on again and working as normal in an undated photograph. 陳姓男子的iPhone手機重新開機之後正常使用,照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Mr Chen 照片:陳姓民眾提供

對此,南投縣日月潭水上觀光遊憩發展協會證實此事,並指出,近期因嚴重乾旱,導致潭水退卻,SUP立槳可遊憩水域也向外延伸,協會便在岸際沙洲整理浮板、獨木舟的泊靠浮排,結果意外發現幾支手機。

過往只要有遊客手機不慎掉入潭底,就會讓遊客登記型號與聯絡方式,一旦尋獲就會聯繫失主,像最近就尋獲一支iPhone,也與失主聯繫,能夠讓遊客找回手機,他們也很開心。

(自由時報劉濱銓)