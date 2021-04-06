SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think the air conditioner’s on the blink (2/5) 冷氣機好像壞了（二）

A: Did you know that somebody once asked Lee Kuan Yew, the former prime minister of Singapore, what the secret of Singapore’s success was, and he replied that one major factor was air conditioning.

B: What? Air conditioning? He meant air conditioners?

A: That’s right. He said that, for them, air conditioning was a most important invention. Without air conditioning, people in the tropics can only work in the early morning and after dusk.

A smart air conditioning and fan unit installed in the Tainan City government Yonghua office, photograph taken on Aug. 9, 2017. 辦公室所裝設之智慧節能空調系統與風扇設備。二○一七年八月九日攝於台南市永華市政中心。 Photo: Hung Jui-chin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者洪瑞琴

B: Well, that makes a lot of sense. Even in Taiwan, it’s so hot in the summer that I often find it difficult to think, and it’s so humid that even breathing makes me feel sleepy. It must have been even worse in Singapore, so close to the Equator.

A: 你知道嗎，有人問新加坡前總理李光耀說，新加坡成功的秘訣是什麼，他說一個很重要的因素是空調。

B: 什麼？空調？你是說冷氣機嗎？

A: 對呀，他說空調對他們來說是最重要的發明。沒有空調的話，熱帶的人只能在一大早和黃昏以後工作。

B: 嗯，這真的很有道理耶！即使在台灣，夏天我常常熱到沒辦法思考，而且空氣很潮濕，光是呼吸都讓人昏昏欲睡，更不要說在赤道附近的新加坡了！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

