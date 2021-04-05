SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think the air conditioner’s on the blink (1/5) 冷氣機好像壞了（一）

A: In March, spring was upon us, then the last two weeks it suddenly turned cold, and now it’s like a hot summer’s day. This weather is really unpredictable.

B: Yep. Summer will be here soon. We should clean the filter in the air conditioner to get ready.

A: Huh? You can take this out?

A person lifts the front panel of an air conditioner and removes the filter on Oct. 24, 2010. 打開冷氣機前蓋，將濾網取出。攝於二○一○年十月二十四日。 Photo: Shen Yu-chia, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者沈昱嘉

B: My god, you’ve never cleaned it? It’s caked with dust! This way the air conditioner will waste electricity.

A: No wonder my electricity bill was so high last summer.

A: 三月春暖花開，然後前兩個禮拜忽然變得好冷，現在又熱得跟夏天一樣，這種天氣真是難以捉摸！

B: 對呀，夏天快到了，我們把冷氣機濾網清洗一下，提早做準備。

A: 蛤？這個可以拆喔？

B: 天哪你都不洗的嗎，你看好多灰塵！這樣冷氣會很耗電耶！

A: 難怪去年夏天電費那麼高！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: