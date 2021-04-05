A: In March, spring was upon us, then the last two weeks it suddenly turned cold, and now it’s like a hot summer’s day. This weather is really unpredictable.
B: Yep. Summer will be here soon. We should clean the filter in the air conditioner to get ready.
A: Huh? You can take this out?
Photo: Shen Yu-chia, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者沈昱嘉
B: My god, you’ve never cleaned it? It’s caked with dust! This way the air conditioner will waste electricity.
A: No wonder my electricity bill was so high last summer.
A: 三月春暖花開，然後前兩個禮拜忽然變得好冷，現在又熱得跟夏天一樣，這種天氣真是難以捉摸！
B: 對呀，夏天快到了，我們把冷氣機濾網清洗一下，提早做準備。
A: 蛤？這個可以拆喔？
B: 天哪你都不洗的嗎，你看好多灰塵！這樣冷氣會很耗電耶！
A: 難怪去年夏天電費那麼高！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Upon us
This phrase means that something is imminent or beginning to have an effect on someone or something.
A: Social media are great for communicating and scheduling appointments, but sometimes the wires can get crossed. B: It’s always a good idea to confirm and clarify, and not to assume. A: Last month I invited a friend over for a drink. He wrote that he wasn’t sure, and then told me he’d see me later. B: Don’t tell me: he meant… A: Yes. He meant later in the future. I’d thought he meant later on that evening. I was waiting around for hours before I twigged. A: 社群媒體是溝通和約時間的好幫手，可是有時候會造成一些誤會。 B: 去做確認、把事情講清楚總是好的，而不是去推測。 A: 上個月我邀一個朋友來我家喝一杯，他回說不確定會來，然後又跟我說稍後見囉。 B: 他的意思該不會是…… A:
Communicating on social media (3/5) 社群媒體上的溝通（三） B: I have a friend. He’s a great guy, but he’s kind of sensitive. I’ve put my foot in it several times writing something stupid on social media. A: Yes, you have to be careful. When you are face to face, there are all kinds of expressions and facial cues that people can pick up on. Emojis don’t always cut it. B: I’ve learned not to rib him about things unless we’re speaking in person. He doesn’t always understand that I’m joking. It often leads to some rather testy exchanges. B: 我有個朋友，他人很好，不過他常常想太多，有幾次我在社群媒體上就講錯了話。 A: 對呀，你還是應該要小心點。你跟人面對面溝通，他們可以從你各種表情理解你的意思，可是用表情符號，並不總是能夠有效表達你的意思。 B: 所以我現在知道了，不要去虧他，除非我們是面對面講話。他並不是都能夠了解其實我是在跟他開玩笑，所以我們的對話後來常變得很僵。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Communicating on social media (4/5) 社群媒體上的溝通（四) A: Sarcasm is another thing that doesn’t go over well on social media. B: Good heavens, no. It’s too easy to misconstrue. I remember once, I had just started a new job. A group of people I was getting to like asked me to join them for dinner. I turned them down. A: Well, sometimes that happens. It can’t be helped. B: The truth was that I already had plans, but I told them that I didn’t want to go because I didn’t like them. It was meant to be sarcastic, but I said it with a straight face. It didn’t