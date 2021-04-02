A: So, what have we learned about communicating on social media?
B: For one, don’t assume everyone understands the details of plans. Confirm and clarify. Make sure there’s no room for misunderstanding.
A: And avoid jokes like the plague. Emojis convey meaning quite well, but they’re still a blunt instrument.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: And sarcasm just doesn’t work, unless you really know each other well.
A: Throw all humor, nuance and sophisticated thought out of the window, and you should be fine.
A: 那我們對於社群媒體上的溝通，學到了什麼？
B: 其中一點是，不應該去假設每個人都知道事情的細節。要講清楚說明白，確認沒有誤會的空間。
A: 而且千萬要避免開玩笑。表情符號雖然可以把意思表達得蠻好，可是它畢竟是很生硬的表達工具。
B: 還有，諷刺的話根本就不會有效果，除非你真的跟對方很熟。
A: 把幽默、微妙和話中有話的文字都丟掉，這樣就不會有問題了。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Avoid (something) like the plague
The plague was a particularly nasty disease, best avoided.
