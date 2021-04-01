SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Communicating on social media (4/5) 社群媒體上的溝通（四)

A: Sarcasm is another thing that doesn’t go over well on social media.

B: Good heavens, no. It’s too easy to misconstrue. I remember once, I had just started a new job. A group of people I was getting to like asked me to join them for dinner. I turned them down.

A: Well, sometimes that happens. It can’t be helped.

People socializing at a restaurant. 在餐廳社交的人。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: The truth was that I already had plans, but I told them that I didn’t want to go because I didn’t like them. It was meant to be sarcastic, but I said it with a straight face. It didn’t go over well, as I’m sure you can imagine.

A: 諷刺的話是另一個可能在社群媒體上把事情搞砸的東西。

B: 天哪，真的不要用，這太容易造成誤會了。我記得有一次，我剛開始一個新工作，有一群我覺得可以處得不錯的人問我要不要跟他們一起去吃晚餐，我拒絕了。

A: 可是有時候就是沒辦法，不得不推掉啊！

B: 我其實是因為已經有別的計畫了，可是我說，因為我不喜歡他們，所以不去。我其實是在說反話，但是臉上沒什麼表情，可想而知，結果我的幽默沒有人買單。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

