A: Sarcasm is another thing that doesn’t go over well on social media.
B: Good heavens, no. It’s too easy to misconstrue. I remember once, I had just started a new job. A group of people I was getting to like asked me to join them for dinner. I turned them down.
A: Well, sometimes that happens. It can’t be helped.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: The truth was that I already had plans, but I told them that I didn’t want to go because I didn’t like them. It was meant to be sarcastic, but I said it with a straight face. It didn’t go over well, as I’m sure you can imagine.
A: 諷刺的話是另一個可能在社群媒體上把事情搞砸的東西。
B: 天哪，真的不要用，這太容易造成誤會了。我記得有一次，我剛開始一個新工作，有一群我覺得可以處得不錯的人問我要不要跟他們一起去吃晚餐，我拒絕了。
A: 可是有時候就是沒辦法，不得不推掉啊！
B: 我其實是因為已經有別的計畫了，可是我說，因為我不喜歡他們，所以不去。我其實是在說反話，但是臉上沒什麼表情，可想而知，結果我的幽默沒有人買單。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Not go over well
This expression is used twice in this dialogue. “That doesn’t go over well” means that something doesn’t work very well. “It didn’t go over well” means that it was received very badly. Essentially, the phrase means that the subject leads to bad results.
The 400-meter long, 220,000-ton MV [motor vessel] Ever Given, classed as a so-called “megaship,” veered off course during a gale-force duststorm. The 59-meter-wide Taiwan-run, Panama-flagged vessel became stuck near the southern end of the Suez Canal, diagonally blocking the man-made waterway that connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea. Opened 150 years ago, Egypt’s Suez Canal has been regularly expanded and modernized, and it is today capable of accommodating some of the world’s largest supertankers, handling roughly 10 percent of international maritime trade. In 2019 around 50 ships used the canal daily, compared with three in 1869. The majority
Taiwan’s officially-endorsed “Lego master” Huang Yen-chih has used more than 200,000 Lego bricks and spent three months to piece together an eye-catching landscape of Taichung’s famous Gaomei Wetlands. He also used 2,000 Lego Minifigures to create a replica of Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, conjuring up a brand-new toy experience. To celebrate the opening of Taichung’s first authorized Lego store — the nation’s second — Lego Taiwan invited Huang to create a “Lego wall” of the city’s landscapes within the new Lego store, which is located in Taichung’s Top City department store. After a great deal of discussion, the city’s Gaomei Wetlands,
The gods will protect us (5/5) 神明會保佑我們的（五） A: Hand me your flashlight. B: It sounds like it’s coming from behind the altar table. A: Waa, it looks like a pair of beady eyes, looking over here! B: How scary! This is all your fault. It was your stupid idea to sleep in the temple. We’ve been scared half to death before we even had the chance to dream of the winning lottery number. A: Look! It was just a kitten, after all! B: Awww, it’s cute! A: 欸，你手電筒借我。 B: 聲音好像是從神桌後面發出來的。 A: 哇，那好像是一雙眼睛，亮亮的，往這裡看！ B: 好恐怖喔！都是你啦！出這什麼鬼主意說要睡在廟裡！明牌還沒夢到，我們就先嚇死了！ A: 你看！原來是一隻小貓咪！ B: 哇！牠好可愛喲！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: